Jan-10-2017 09:25 TweetFollow @OregonNews Machete-weilding Man Injures Three in Woodburn After Walmart, he broke down a door to an apartment and slashed three men with the machete.

Alan Lee Brock is the suspect in custody for the machete melee.

Photo: Marion County Jail

(WOODBURN, Ore.) - Monday night, a little after 10 p.m. Woodburn Police got a call about a man in Walmart breaking out glass cabinets and taking ammunition. Witnesses said the man was running around the store with a machete and while in the store, the suspect, identified as Alan Lee Brock, allegedly swung a machete at a door greeter and said he was going to kill him. Officers contacted Brock, who was parked in front of the north entrance to the store. Brock slowly drove away and sped up, aiming the vehicle toward officers by a patrol car before quickly turning and driving over an embankment onto Stacy Allison Way and hitting a fence. He continued south on Stacy Allison Way in a vehicle that was later found to be stolen out of Springfield. Then, METCOM 911 received additional calls about a male subject with a machete at Cascade View Apartments (311 S. Evergreen Road). While at the apartment complex, Brock attempted to rob and assaulted a female for her purse and car keys. He then broke down a door to an apartment and slashed three men with the machete. He slashed one across the throat, one on the head and one on the arm. Brock was later found on a stairwell where he surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. Brock is currently lodged at the Marion County Jail on three counts of attempted murder. Additional charges pending as the investigation is ongoing. The three victims were transported to an area hospital. Oregon State Police, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Keizer Police Department, Salem Police Department, Hubbard Police Department, Gervais Police Department, Mt. Angel Police Department and Silverton Police Department all assisted. Source: Woodburn Police _________________________________________

