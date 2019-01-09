Thieves Use Heavy Equipment for ATM Heist

They left the ATM behind and are still on the run.



The attempted theft took place Dec 25, 2018 at First Federal Bank in McMinnville.

Photo: Yamhill Co Sheriff



(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - Early Christmas morning, at 2:55 a.m., McMinnville Police were dispatched to an alarm at First Federal Bank at 350 NE Baker Creek Rd. in McMinnville.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a large piece of construction equipment and the bank's ATM sitting aside. The equipment was used to push the ATM off of its concrete mooring and across the street.

The heavy equipment was determined to be stolen from near the location. Both the construction equipment and the ATM were abandoned at the scene.

Investigation is on-going. Authorities are aware of similarities to a Hillsboro case and have been in contact with their investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the McMinnville case is asked to contact Officer Burt at 503-434-7307.

