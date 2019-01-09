Thieves Use Heavy Equipment for ATM Heist

|
Wednesday January 9, 2019
|
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
Thieves Use Heavy Equipment for ATM HeistSalem-News.com
They left the ATM behind and are still on the run.
(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - Early Christmas morning, at 2:55 a.m., McMinnville Police were dispatched to an alarm at First Federal Bank at 350 NE Baker Creek Rd. in McMinnville.
When officers arrived on scene, they saw a large piece of construction equipment and the bank's ATM sitting aside. The equipment was used to push the ATM off of its concrete mooring and across the street.
The heavy equipment was determined to be stolen from near the location. Both the construction equipment and the ATM were abandoned at the scene.
Investigation is on-going. Authorities are aware of similarities to a Hillsboro case and have been in contact with their investigators.
Anyone with information regarding the McMinnville case is asked to contact Officer Burt at 503-434-7307.
AdSales@Salem-News.com
