Tuesday January 8, 2019
Salem Women's March 2019 is Coming Up

Salem-News.com

The event is Saturday, January 19th from 11 a.m - 3 p.m. at the Oregon State Capitol Steps/Mall on Court Street.

Salem Women's March

(SALEM, Ore.) - Thousands of women from Salem, Eugene and surrounding areas will rally and march in Salem, along with thousands of women in cities across the country and the globe on Saturday, January 19, 2019 as part of the third annual Women's March.

“The Women’s March is not just a March, it is a movement and it has shown its power the change political outcomes and the direction our society is going,” said Debbie Miller, President of the organizing Board for this year’s Women’s March in Salem.

The event is from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.
at the Oregon State Capitol Steps/Mall on Court Street.

Women will march in support and solidarity with other women and supporters to remember and solidify the power and the influence that women built by taking to the streets in 2017 and 2018, bringing particular attention to equity in healthcare, wages, and power.

“Not only are a large portion of national leaders ineffective, but they are also destructive to the welfare of their constituents.

"We must make sure they never feel we think their selfish, greedy and amoral behavior is seen as normal. So, we take any and all opportunities to rise up, making ourselves visible and heard all the way to D.C.,” said Joan Warnock, Secretary of Women's March Salem.

SPEAKERS:

  • Professor Wendi Warren Binford: Director of Willamette University Clinical Law Program
  • Danielle Meyer: Chair of the Salem Human Rights Commission and KMUZ Community Radio program host
  • Shelaswau Bushnell Crier: lawyer, teacher at Willamette University, member of several state advisory committees and served as VP for Salem-Keizer NAACP
  • Jennifer Hofmann: Americans of Conscience blog creator and writer
  • Sarah Bennett: Homecare Worker-activist in campaign for care workers rights

For more information or questions on logistics, including accessibility, email: womensmarchsalemor@gmail.com SEE ALSO: Thousands Fill the Streets for Salem's Women's March [JAN 2017]

