Friday January 6, 2017
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
Jan-05-2017
UPDATED: Landslide Closes Hwy 20 West of Toledo
UPDATE: Corvallis-Newport Highway is now expected to remain closed near Toledo until midday tomorrow (Friday).
(TOLEDO, Ore.) - A landslide has closed U.S. 20 one mile west of Toledo (milepost 5.5).
The Corvallis-Newport Highway remains closed and is expected to stay that way until at least into the evening as the slide involves approximately 4000 yards of material and at least 60 trees.
The landslide is blocking both lanes of travel.
There is a local detour in place on SE Bay Boulevard and Southeast Moore Drive. Travelers should consider using alternative routes such as OR 34 south of U.S. 20 or OR 18 to the north.
