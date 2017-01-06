Friday January 6, 2017
Jan-05-2017

UPDATED: Landslide Closes Hwy 20 West of Toledo

Salem-News.com Traffic

UPDATE: Corvallis-Newport Highway is now expected to remain closed near Toledo until midday tomorrow (Friday).

Oregon hwy 20 landslide
Oregon Hwy 20 is closed west of Toledo due to Landslide.
Photo: ODOT

(TOLEDO, Ore.) - A landslide has closed U.S. 20 one mile west of Toledo (milepost 5.5).

The Corvallis-Newport Highway remains closed and is expected to stay that way until at least into the evening as the slide involves approximately 4000 yards of material and at least 60 trees.

The landslide is blocking both lanes of travel.

There is a local detour in place on SE Bay Boulevard and Southeast Moore Drive. Travelers should consider using alternative routes such as OR 34 south of U.S. 20 or OR 18 to the north.

UPDATE: Corvallis-Newport Highway is now expected to remain closed near Toledo until midday tomorrow (Friday).

_________________________________________


Salem-News.com Top Stories

