AAA: Men Really are More Aggressive Behind the Wheel

Tuesday January 5, 2021
Jan-04-2021 19:41
AAA: Men Really are More Aggressive Behind the WheelSalem-News.com
New research shows differences between men and women drivers
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Data gathered by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety confirms the perception that men tend to speed, tailgate, merge dangerously, and make rude gestures or honk at other drivers more than women.
The survey finds that women also admit to some dangerous driving habits, such as running red lights. With everyday stress already compounded by the global pandemic and the holiday season, which can elevate tensions on the road, AAA urges drivers to keep their cool and avoid dangerous driving habits.
Research from the AAA Foundation for traffic safety also finds that:
Regardless of gender, nearly 8 in 10 (79%) American drivers demonstrate aggressive behaviors when behind the wheel. Speeding tops the list, with men being the biggest culprit, though women are not far behind.
Contrary to common perception, speeding does not save time on the road. The average amount saved on a 5-mile trip, driving 65 mph on a 45 mph posted road, is only 1.9 minutes.
“Speeding, red-light running, and cutting other drivers off can not only kill you and your passengers, but can put everyone sharing the road at risk,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.
“When you get behind the wheel, try to be patient and kind, and comply with traffic laws so that everyone can get home safely.”
AAA advice for drivers:
A driver may be stressed or react wrongly to another driver’s action on any given day, and the holidays can create additional pressures and anxiety. Add the worries and concerns tied to the coronavirus pandemic, and even the calmest, most safety-conscious drivers can find themselves frustrated by other drivers.
“If you encounter an aggressive driver on the road or find your own temper rising, take a deep breath and safely create distance between you and other drivers. Aggressive drivers are likely not thinking about their potential impact on others until it’s too late,” says Dodds.
AAA offers these tips to help drivers manage aggressive driving scenarios:
Read Full Report: https://aaafoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2019-Traffic-Safety-Culture-Index.pdf
Source: Oregon AAA
