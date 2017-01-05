SNc Channels:



Jan-04-2017 22:44 TweetFollow @OregonNews Salem Police Arrest Man for Driving Through Crowd Injuring Three Detectives are still attempting to locate the vehicle involved in this incident.

Police are looking for a 2005 Audi, Model A4 (similar vehicle to this).

Photo: Salem Police

(SALEM, Ore.) - Salem Police detectives have arrested a suspect in the incident that occurred at 2:15 a.m. on New Year's morning where a suspect struck three people in a north Salem parking lot with a vehicle and fled the scene. The Salem Police Department responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Fred Meyer, 2855 Broadway St NE, at about 2:15 AM Sunday morning. Apparently, a fight had spilled over from the Shack Bar & Grill, 2865 Liberty St NE. One of the persons involved got into a dark sedan, circled the crowd a couple of times, then drove through the people fighting, striking at least three people. 51-year old Selma Musser sustained critical injuries when she was struck. She was transported by medics to Salem Hospital. Two others received less severe injuries when they were struck. They are 22-year old Christopher Musser Jr., and 22-year old Armondo Perez, all of Salem, Oregon. The suspect vehicle was last seen eastbound through the Fred Meyer parking lot. Detectives contacted and arrested 31-year old Logan Alphonso Boucher of Salem on Tuesday evening. Based on the investigation, he was arrested and lodged in the Marion County Corrections Facility on three counts of Attempted Murder, three counts of Assault in the First Degree and Reckless Driving. He will also be charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. All three victims in this case have since been released from the hospital. Detectives are still attempting to locate the vehicle involved in this incident. The vehicle is a black 2005 Audi, Model A4 and may have damage to the front section and windshield areas. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department. _________________________________________

