Attempted Salem Break-In Ends In Fatality

(SALEM, Ore.) - Sunday night just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Deputies were called out to a disturbance at a home. The 911 caller said an unknown male attempted to break into the home at 45th Ave NE near Iberis Street, and the resident shot the intruder.

The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no further injuries.

It is unknown at this time whether or not the suspect revealed a weapon or otherwise threatened the resident before the resident opened fire. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit have been called out to investigate the incident.

Due to this being an active investigation, no additional information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to submit tips online at www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx or by texting TIPMCSO and their tip to 847411.

Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office

