I-5 Southbound Closed for the Night at Ashland

Stay off the roads if at all possible.



I-5 in southern Oregon this evening.

Photo: OSP



(ASHLAND, Ore.) - ODOT: SW Oregon: I-5 SB @ MP 11: The interstate into California is closed for the night at Ashland.

After a conference call, Caltrans officials determined weather conditions are too severe to reopen the interstate between Redding and Ashland. Another call scheduled at 4 a.m.

Southbound traffic over the Siskiyou Summit is closed due to blizzard conditions in California. Unknown timeframe to reopen.

I-5 Southbound @ MP 11: ODOT is still holding southbound traffic for Caltrans at Ashland (MP 11). Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are occurring in the corridor to Redding. NB traffic held at Fawndale, north of Redding.

Travel is discouraged tonight in southern Oregon and northern California. Stay put and stay dry where travel services are available.

Go to tripcheck.com for updated road conditions.

_________________________________________