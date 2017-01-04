I-5 Southbound Closed for the Night at Ashland

|
Wednesday January 4, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Jan-03-2017 23:35TweetFollow @OregonNews
I-5 Southbound Closed for the Night at AshlandSalem-News.com Traffic
Stay off the roads if at all possible.
(ASHLAND, Ore.) - ODOT: SW Oregon: I-5 SB @ MP 11: The interstate into California is closed for the night at Ashland.
After a conference call, Caltrans officials determined weather conditions are too severe to reopen the interstate between Redding and Ashland. Another call scheduled at 4 a.m.
Southbound traffic over the Siskiyou Summit is closed due to blizzard conditions in California. Unknown timeframe to reopen.
I-5 Southbound @ MP 11: ODOT is still holding southbound traffic for Caltrans at Ashland (MP 11). Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are occurring in the corridor to Redding. NB traffic held at Fawndale, north of Redding.
Travel is discouraged tonight in southern Oregon and northern California. Stay put and stay dry where travel services are available.
Go to tripcheck.com for updated road conditions.
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras
Articles for January 2, 2017 | Articles for January 3, 2017 |
|
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
KUSH Dispensaries of Oregon
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.