Springfield Man Killed in I-5 Roll Over Crash

There were also three passengers in the Ford, treated for non-life threatening injuries.



Fatal accident at mp 55 on Interstate 5, near Grants Pass, Ore.

Photo: OSP



(GRANTS PASS, Ore.) - Last night about 11:30 p.m., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 55 (Grants Pass). Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a vehicle on its roof with and that the male driver had died.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Ford F150 had been traveling northbound on Interstate 5 when it left the roadway and crashed into a disabled 2004 GMC Yukon that had been parked on the shoulder of the interstate.

The occupants of the disabled vehicle were outside of it when the crash occurred. They told troopers they observed the Ford sliding towards them and they were able to move out of the way.

After the collision, the Ford rolled over onto its roof in the ditch.

The driver of the Ford, 45-year old J Guadalupe Arenas, from Springfield, was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were three passengers in the Ford.

The front passenger, 42-year old Mirna F Arenas, also of Springfield, was taken to Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Two juvenile passengers were also taken to Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Highway conditions at the time of the crash were patches of ice which is being investigated as a contributing factor. Additionally, it is not believed the driver was wearing a safety belt.

_________________________________________