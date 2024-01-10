Wednesday January 10, 2024
Jan-02-2024 12:41

New Year's Day Shooting Death in Mt. Angel

Salem-News.com

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the words TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.

shooting

(MT. ANGEL, Ore.) - Monday morning, January 1, 2024, shortly before 6:00 a.m., law enforcement personnel were dispatched to Pershing Street near Marquam Street in Mt. Angel after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot.

Deputies arrived on scene and located one victim with serious injuries. The suspect in the shooting fled prior to deputies arriving.

Attempts to provide emergency medical assistance to the man were not successful, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 42-year old Brandon Slack, of Mt. Angel.

Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit were called out to lead the investigation and are being assisted by the Mt. Angel Police.

On Monday evening Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT assisted detectives with serving a search warrant in the Gervais area in connection with this investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an active investigation, no additional information is available for release at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Detective Jessica Van Horn and 503-584-6211. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the words TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.

Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office

©2024 Salem-News.com.


