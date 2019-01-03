SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jan-02-2019 21:13 TweetFollow @OregonNews Terry Hickman Sentenced 17 Years for Killing Dallas Boyd The cause of death was strangulation.

Dallas Boyd, Photo provided by Ms. Boyd's family

(MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore.) - Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced that 58-year-old Terry Hickman was sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing 29-year-old Dallas Boyd. During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Ms. Boyd’s family described her as a “fun-loving” and “spunky” mother of two. "She was an amazing dancer but a horrible singer,” Ms. Boyd’s sister, Shanda Thurston said in court. On December 3, 2018, Hickman appeared before Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric J. Bergstrom and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and attempted assault in the second degree. Numerous judicial settlement conferences occurred during the plea negotiations in this case. The family members of Ms. Boyd were always involved and voiced support for the proposed resolution. "I just hope that none of us have to feel this pain again,” Lonnie Stephens, Ms. Boyd’s uncle, said in court. Ms. Boyd’s fiancé, Michael Riggins, described her love of dance and music. “Dallas was so full of energy,” Mr. Riggins said. “She was always smiling and making jokes.” Mr. Riggins informed the court that both he and Ms. Boyd struggled with addiction and homelessness. “Drugs and homelessness do not define Dallas,” Mr. Riggins said. “She was so much more." This investigation started on July 20, 2018 when officers assigned to the Portland Police Bureau were flagged down by a community member who reported she had information about a possible homicide that had recently occurred. The body of Ms. Boyd was subsequently located inside a motor vehicle. An autopsy performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office found the cause of death to be asphyxia due to manual strangulation. During the investigation, law enforcement learned that the defendant went to a residence in the 9000 block of North Newman Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 19, 2018 and knocked on the door. The person living at the address has known the defendant for several years. While at the residence, Hickman confessed to killing a person. Detectives obtained information that led them to identify and later locate a motor vehicle of evidentiary value. A court-authorized search warrant was executed on July 21, 2018 and inside the motor vehicle, detectives located Ms. Boyd’s body. As stated in court, law enforcement believe, based on evidence obtained in this case, that Ms. Boyd was killed on or about July 13-17, 2018. Source: Multnomah County District Attorney _________________________________________

Oregon | Prison | Manslaughter | Most Commented on





Articles for January 1, 2019 | Articles for January 2, 2019 |