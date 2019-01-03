Thursday January 3, 2019
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Jan-02-2019 21:13printcomments

Terry Hickman Sentenced 17 Years for Killing Dallas Boyd

Salem-News.com

The cause of death was strangulation.

Dallas Boyd
Dallas Boyd, Photo provided by Ms. Boyd's family

(MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore.) -

58-year-old Terry Hickman

Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced that 58-year-old Terry Hickman was sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing 29-year-old Dallas Boyd.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Ms. Boyd’s family described her as a “fun-loving” and “spunky” mother of two.

"She was an amazing dancer but a horrible singer,” Ms. Boyd’s sister, Shanda Thurston said in court.

On December 3, 2018, Hickman appeared before Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric J. Bergstrom and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and attempted assault in the second degree.

Numerous judicial settlement conferences occurred during the plea negotiations in this case. The family members of Ms. Boyd were always involved and voiced support for the proposed resolution.

"I just hope that none of us have to feel this pain again,” Lonnie Stephens, Ms. Boyd’s uncle, said in court.

Ms. Boyd’s fiancé, Michael Riggins, described her love of dance and music.

“Dallas was so full of energy,” Mr. Riggins said. “She was always smiling and making jokes.”

Mr. Riggins informed the court that both he and Ms. Boyd struggled with addiction and homelessness.

“Drugs and homelessness do not define Dallas,” Mr. Riggins said. “She was so much more."

This investigation started on July 20, 2018 when officers assigned to the Portland Police Bureau were flagged down by a community member who reported she had information about a possible homicide that had recently occurred.

The body of Ms. Boyd was subsequently located inside a motor vehicle. An autopsy performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office found the cause of death to be asphyxia due to manual strangulation.

During the investigation, law enforcement learned that the defendant went to a residence in the 9000 block of North Newman Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 19, 2018 and knocked on the door.

The person living at the address has known the defendant for several years.

While at the residence, Hickman confessed to killing a person.

Detectives obtained information that led them to identify and later locate a motor vehicle of evidentiary value. A court-authorized search warrant was executed on July 21, 2018 and inside the motor vehicle, detectives located Ms. Boyd’s body.

As stated in court, law enforcement believe, based on evidence obtained in this case, that Ms. Boyd was killed on or about July 13-17, 2018.

Source: Multnomah County District Attorney

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for January 1, 2019 | Articles for January 2, 2019 | 		Sean Flynn was a photojournalist in Vietnam, taken captive in 1970 in Cambodia and never seen again.
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin

Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy