Two Women Killed After Falling From Interstate 5 Bridge

Wednesday January 4, 2017
Jan-02-2017 11:12TweetFollow @OregonNews
Two Women Killed After Falling From Interstate 5 BridgeSalem-News.com
It is a mystery. After the crash the driver and her passenger exited the vehicle and called 911...
(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.) - About 2:30 a.m. this morning, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 112 (north of Myrtle Creek). Upon arriving on scene, emergency personnel could not locate the driver or occupants.
Two adult females were soon after located deceased on the river bank below the bridge where the crash had occurred.
Preliminary information revealed a 2002 Kia sport utility was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 when the driver lost control and crashed on the bridge crossing the South Umpqua River near milepost 112.
At some point after the crash the driver and her passenger exited the vehicle and called 911 to report the incident.
The mystery: It is unknown at what point the following event occurred, but both occupants crossed over the bridge railing falling to the riverbank below.
Both adult females were pronounced deceased by medical personnel upon their arrival.
Troopers obtained a measurement of approximately 80 from the bridge deck to the river bank below.
The victim's names will be released once the families have been notified and appropriate time has passed for them to notify other friends and family.
OSP was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Myrtle Creek Police, Myrtle Creek Fire, Dillard Fire, Tri-City Swift Water Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
This is incident is not being investigated as a traffic crash fatality but a death investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
_________________________________________
