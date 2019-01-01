SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jan-01-2019 01:06 TweetFollow @OregonNews How to Get More Business Sales With Instagram Instagram influencers are a great way to boost sales



(SALEM, Ore.) - If you want to get your products and brand in front of more eyes, grow a strong following of customers who relate to your brand, and get paid for it? Instagram is the answer. Don’t think you have time to add it to your to do list? Instagram automation can help you save time and still reach your goals. The platform has more than one billion monthly active users now - and that’s more than Twitter. Many brands are interacting with the Instagram community and cultivating customers who are not only personally invested in their brand, but coming back for repeat purchases. But beyond the numbers, it’s more about the people who are using Instagram. A 2017 study shows Instagram influences almost 75% of user purchase decisions. And 70% of users follow at least one brand on the platform. When you consider this, along with the fact that 60% of people say they discover new products and services with the platform, there’s no reason for you not to try to use it to increase sales. Create an Optimized Business Instagram Account

Without converting your account to a business account, you won’t be able to take advantage of Instagram automation tools - and you won’t get access to the analytics and insights that help you see how your audience is responding. Plus, having a business account helps your brand build credibility in the social space.

In terms of optimization, we mean making sure your username and display name closely match your business name and other social handles. Have a photo of your logo, and optimize your bio with keywords, hashtags, and the one clickable link you’re allowed to have on the platform. You can change this link out any time - but we always recommend using it to promote landing pages. Post High-Quality Content that Aligns with Your Brand

Instagram is a highly visual network like Pinterest, so it’s not the place for poor quality images. You don’t have to be a photography master, but you may want to spend time learning tips and tricks to help you maximize your smartphone. You can also use graphic design platforms like Canva to create graphics that will catch the eye.

If the photos you post don’t engage your audience and leave them wanting more, then you won’t see much success on the platform. Avoid hard sales - just take shots that show your products in action, and showcase what you have to offer without being pushy. Get creative with the photos and the captions.

Use a mix of filters and try posting content without filters. When you get big enough, you can ask your followers to submit user-generated content in a contest, too. This gives you more to work with and helps you grow your following at the same time. Use Instagram Ads

Advertising on Instagram can help you reach new and targeted audiences. If your business or brand is fairly new, it’s definitely a worthwhile investment.

You can use the Shop Now call to action and take people to a product or category page on your website. Run multiple variants of an ad for a few days, then see which one is performing the best.

Divert all your ad funds to the one that’s doing the best. Rinse and repeat as needed any time you want to increase your following or boost your sales. Use Retargeting

With retargeting, you can run ads to engage with people who’ve already visited your website - right there on Instagram. People who’ve already shown interest in your product will receive ads to remind them about your brand, and encourage them to go back to your website and make a purchase. Develop Relationships with Influencers

Instagram influencers who already have a massive audience like the one you’re trying to build are a great way to not only build an increased following, but to also boost sales. A partnership between Logan Paul and Old Spice created a video with more than 3 million views.

You can use tools like BuzzSumo and Influence.co to find the right influencers to work with. And don’t discount the power in working with micro influencers, too. Use Hashtags

Hashtags are a way to categorize content on Instagram. People can follow them to find new accounts and products. You can use up to 30 hashtags on a post, though you don’t have to use that many.

Hashtags improve your post discoverability, so they can open you up to a new audience. It’s best to use a mix of generic and niche specific hashtags - and create and consistently use branded hashtags as you grow. Make it Easy to Shop Your Feed

Instagram now makes it easy for people to buy products in your photos without ever leaving the platform. You must have a product catalog associated with a shop on Facebook, which means you must sell physical goods - services are not eligible.

Once you connect your product catalog, you can begin tagging your images with the appropriate products, so people can buy directly within Instagram. If you use a platform like BigCommerce or Shopify, you can setup a shop on Instagram with those platforms with just a few clicks.

Even if it seems to be a slow start, stick with Instagram marketing. It’s one of the largest platforms where people are most likely to engage with your brand. And it certainly doesn’t hurt that Instagram’s audience tends to be more affluent overall compared to other social media platforms. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Business | Most Commented on





Articles for December 31, 2018 | Articles for January 1, 2019 |