A Winter White New Year is in the Making

Sunday January 1, 2017
A Winter White New Year is in the MakingSalem-News.com Weather
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Winter Weather Advisory for snow remains in effect from midnight tonight to 6 a.m. Monday for the central and southern Willamette Valley. This includes the cities of Salem, McMinnville, Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, and those in the surrounding areas.
