Jan-01-2017 00:38 TweetFollow @OregonNews A Winter White New Year is in the Making The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory

Photo by Bonnie King Salem-News.com

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Winter Weather Advisory for snow remains in effect from midnight tonight to 6 a.m. Monday for the central and southern Willamette Valley. This includes the cities of Salem, McMinnville, Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, and those in the surrounding areas. A mix of rain and snow Saturday evening turns to snow. Snow showers late Saturday night through Sunday evening.

Accumulations: Up to an inch in most areas with 2 inches for the higher hills.

Snow Levels: Lowering to the valley floor Saturday evening.

Impacts: Snow will accumulate on roads and may make travel difficult through Sunday night.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Use caution while driving. Source: NWS _________________________________________

Articles for January 1, 2017 |