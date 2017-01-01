Sunday January 1, 2017
Jan-01-2017 00:38

A Winter White New Year is in the Making

Salem-News.com Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory

Oregon snow
Photo by Bonnie King Salem-News.com

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Winter Weather Advisory for snow remains in effect from midnight tonight to 6 a.m. Monday for the central and southern Willamette Valley. This includes the cities of Salem, McMinnville, Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, and those in the surrounding areas.

  • A mix of rain and snow Saturday evening turns to snow. Snow showers late Saturday night through Sunday evening.
  • Accumulations: Up to an inch in most areas with 2 inches for the higher hills.
  • Snow Levels: Lowering to the valley floor Saturday evening.
  • Impacts: Snow will accumulate on roads and may make travel difficult through Sunday night.
  • Precautionary/Preparedness Actions: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Use caution while driving.

Source: NWS

_________________________________________


Salem-News.com Top Stories

©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


