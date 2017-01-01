Sunday January 1, 2017
Jan-01-2017

For Auld Lang Syne, My Dear

Bonnie King Salem-News.com

The traditional New Year's Eve song is baffling to many.

happy new year

(SALEM, Ore.) - Happy New Year, and welcome to 2017! Many of us spent a moment or two singing this old tune tonight, as we rang in the New Year. Maybe you know all the words, maybe you know the chorus, and maybe you have no idea what it means, but sing it anyway.

In that case, let me break it down to the nuts and bolts.

‘Auld Lang Syne’ means ‘old long ago’, or ‘days gone by’.

It asks the question, should the old friends and days gone by be forgotten? It answers, ‘a cup o’ kindness’ would be good to help look back on the past.

The song originated in Scotland and has been a tradition for generations. It gives the singers the chance to recognize happy days from the past, the difficulty of separation, and joy of reuniting.

If you really get into traditions and want to add a twist to the New Year burst of song, impress your fellow party-goers by teaching them the group dance that accompanies the tune. Why not? It's only once a year!

Sing along....

Auld Lang Syne, Downton Abbey (final episode)

Should old acquaintance be forgot,
and never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
and old lang syne?

CHORUS:
For auld lang syne, my dear,
for auld lang syne,
we’ll take a cup of kindness yet,
for auld lang syne.

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!
and surely I’ll buy mine!
And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,
for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have run about the slopes,
and picked the daisies fine;
But we’ve wandered many a weary foot,
since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have paddled in the stream,
from morning sun till dine;
But seas between us broad have roared
since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

And there’s a hand my trusty friend!
And give me a hand o’ thine!
And we’ll take a right good-will draught,
for auld lang syne.

Sources: Wikipedia; metro.co.uk; others.

©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


