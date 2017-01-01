For auld lang syne, my dear,

|
Sunday January 1, 2017
|
Jan-01-2017 01:30
For Auld Lang Syne, My DearBonnie King Salem-News.com
The traditional New Year's Eve song is baffling to many.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Happy New Year, and welcome to 2017! Many of us spent a moment or two singing this old tune tonight, as we rang in the New Year. Maybe you know all the words, maybe you know the chorus, and maybe you have no idea what it means, but sing it anyway.
In that case, let me break it down to the nuts and bolts.
‘Auld Lang Syne’ means ‘old long ago’, or ‘days gone by’.
It asks the question, should the old friends and days gone by be forgotten? It answers, ‘a cup o’ kindness’ would be good to help look back on the past.
The song originated in Scotland and has been a tradition for generations. It gives the singers the chance to recognize happy days from the past, the difficulty of separation, and joy of reuniting.
If you really get into traditions and want to add a twist to the New Year burst of song, impress your fellow party-goers by teaching them the group dance that accompanies the tune. Why not? It's only once a year!
Sing along....
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
CHORUS:
And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!
CHORUS
We two have run about the slopes,
CHORUS
We two have paddled in the stream,
CHORUS
And there’s a hand my trusty friend!
Sources: Wikipedia; metro.co.uk; others.
_________________________________________
