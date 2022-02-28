SNc Channels:



Feb-28-2022 12:16 TweetFollow @OregonNews Amazing Attractions Not to Miss in Salem, Massachusetts The city on the north coast is known for the Witchcraft Trials of 1692.

Beautiful Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Photo by Michael Baccin, Unsplash



(SALEM, Ore.) - Salem, Massachusetts' colonial port used to be an important mainstay of shipping in comparison to Boston. Nowadays, it preserves fine houses that once belonged to wealthy merchants and sea captains. By walking around Chestnut Street in the historic district and other neighborhoods to feel the gothic vibe, you gain insights into the mysterious and lavish lifestyle of former residents by joining a tour of the Stephen Phillips Memorial Trust house. The city on the north coast is known for the Witchcraft Trials of 1692. That’s one of the reasons why numerous tourists want to get to know its dramatic past. During that time, twenty people were executed for practicing "witchcraft" and the area is home to a wealth of information on that topic. In addition to history, there are lots of world-class museums, incredible architecture, and other attractions to explore. Don’t miss the Haunted Happenings Festival in October, which features more than a thousand events based on spooky and haunted nature, including ghost tours, activities, etc. It’s very crowded during this festival; sometimes there are more than 500,000 visitors, so book your stays, restaurants, and museum tickets in advance. As you can see, Salem is a historical city that values tradition which can be seen in the architecture and the past. What many people don’t know is that the Salem Casino Project is going on. The plan is to build a casino in North Salem that includes a 4-star hotel, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and an event center. The earliest date for its opening is 2024. In the meantime, it’s possible to see the different new online casino platforms that offer a variety of games with up to 1,000,000 ways to win. Some games are inspired by pop cultures, such as famous TV shows like Game of Thrones. However, when the opening takes place, the city will have a contrast to the historical side. Only the greatest new casinos are included here, along with their great features and a thorough evaluation, so you can have a risk-free new casino experience. It doesn’t matter what time you pay Salem a visit; you will have a great time regardless of when you arrive. For all the places to visit, here are the best things to do in Salem: Peabody Essex Museum This museum was founded in 1799 and is the country’s oldest operating museum. It’s also one of the fastest-growing. The Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) contains outstanding art and cultural exhibitions that emphasize multicultural connections, which include past and present. You will find art and collections from Korea, Japan, Africa, India, the Pacific Islands, and North America. Visitors explore creativity zones, performance spaces, interactive opportunities, and historical tours, including a 200-year-old Chinese house. The museum is enormous, so prioritize the things that you would like to see because it would take more than just a day to explore all of them. Museum of the Salem Witches The Salem Witch Museum is an expert on the history and events leading up to the Salem Witch Trials in 1692. In 1972, the museum was opened after works like The Crucible by Arthur Miller drew attention to the Witch Trials, and today, visitors from all over the world want to know more about the most emotional and enduring events in American history. On a tour, visitors learn more about the modern Wicca religion, which hunts after the trials and other interesting topics. The main tour is based on trial documents and shows the dark time through stage sets, figures, and lighting narration as they witness the web of lies and intrigue of the witch hunt. The second exhibit is about witches in general. The guide will explain different changing interpretations of witches, evolving perceptions, stereotypes, and their true meaning, as well as modern witchcraft practice nowadays. The House of the Seven Gables The House of the Seven Gables is the oldest house in New England and an architectural masterpiece. The 17th-century wooden mansion was built in 1668. Nathaniel Hawthorne used the house as the context for his novel, most of which is named after the house. The house tour will give you insights into life during that time period, which includes period artifacts, paintings, and photos. It’s one of the most popular attractions in Salem for fans of colonial architecture and Georgian interior design. From the inside and outside, you can admire the stunning views of Salem Harbour, and the garden tour is also very charming. Salem, Massachusetts is worth a visit, especially when you are into history and architecture. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

