SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Feb-28-2022 17:01 TweetFollow @OregonNews Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are Reopening the Kah-Nee-Ta Village Warm Springs Reservation was created by the Treaty of 1855.

Hot Springs Pool

Photo: Kah-Nee-Ta Resort & Spa (facebook)

(WARM SPRINGS, Ore.) - The Confederated Tribes of The Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon (CTWS) Tribal Council approved funding of $4.58 million to bring back the popular Kah-Nee-Ta Village “fun in the sun” experience for visitors, while greatly expanding the authentic hot springs soaking experiences in the recreational pool areas and Motel, Teepee, and RV lodging areas. $1.5 million infrastructure funding was also approved to repair the wastewater system that serves Kah-Nee-Ta and local community. The Tribe is funding the project with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon, is based in Central Oregon with a membership of over 5,000 Tribal Members from the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute Tribes. The Reservation was created by the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government. Tribal elder, former Tribal executive and former Kah-Nee-Ta employee, Charles Jackson, will be pleased to see the Village reopen, stating, “In the early 1960s our visionary Tribal leaders saw the opportunity to develop a unique tourist attraction in the Kah-Nee-Ta Village and put the Warm Springs Reservation on the map as a major destination. "My first real wage-earning jobs as a youth were Maintenance kid and Lifeguard at Kah-nee-ta. I remember visitors eagerly waiting to be served at the weekly traditional salmon bake and raving about the River Room Restaurant’s famous huckleberry cheesecake. "Credit goes to current Tribal Council and other members of the local community for their support and decision to restore this Oregon landmark, create local jobs for our Tribal youth and begin to rebuild the Reservation’s economy devastated by the COVID pandemic.” The Kah-Nee-Ta Resort Enterprise is partnering with Mt. Hood Skibowl to develop and manage the Kah-Nee-Ta Village with the opening planned for 2023. Projected employment opportunities are estimated at over 50 full time and over 80 part time positions during the 6-month busy season. The rest of the year it is expected to support over 15 full time and more than 20 part time employees. Mt. Hood Skibowl working, with the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation (WSEDC), created a multiphase plan for the Kah-Nee-Ta property. The WSEDC is a wholly owned enterprise of the CTWS with the purpose of create sources of Long-Term Revenue and Employment opportunities for tribal members through enterprise business developments. “Tribal Council directed us to focus on the first phase of the plan – to open and breathe new life into the Kah-Nee-Ta Village. This phase brings the family style Village back to life while returning it to what it has always been, a place that contributes to the wellness of those who experience it’s natural mineral hot spring water,” said Jim Souers, Chief Executive Officer of the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation. “Added to that are the great recreational activities the property supports." The Natural Mineral Water Hot Springs along the Warm Springs River has drawn visitors to the Kah-Nee-Ta Village for decades. The CTWS developed the Village as a day use area with an Olympic size swimming pool and limited hot spring soaking in the early 1960s. The Village will once again offer visitors the opportunity to interact with the Reservation community’s native culture and people, experience the hot springs, soak up the sun filled days, and enjoy a variety of recreational activities. "We are excited to be part of the relaunch of the Kah-Nee-Ta Village to promote the cultural heritage and bring visitors back to experience the natural healing powers of the Hot Springs, which dates back 10,000 years ago. In addition, the Village will provide employment opportunities to the community, contributing to the Warm Springs economy," said Kirk Hanna, owner and president, Mt. Hood Skibowl. Learn more at: warmsprings-nsn.gov _________________________________________

Oregon | Tourism | Most Commented on





Articles for February 28, 2022 |