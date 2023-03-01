Winter Weather Continues Over Oregon's Mountain Passes

|
Wednesday March 1, 2023
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Feb-27-2023 16:41TweetFollow @OregonNews
Winter Weather Continues Over Oregon's Mountain PassesSalem-News.com
Preparation is your best bet to safely navigate traveling.
(SALEM, Ore.) - As winter storm systems continue to roll through Oregon, we want to remind everyone to be prepared for what they may encounter over mountain passes in the coming days. Many higher elevations across the state are expecting heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility.
Preparation is your best bet to safely navigate traveling, and your first step should be checking weather forecasts for your route.
Tripcheck.com has current road conditions and shows weather forecasts, chain restrictions, live camera views and highway delays and closures.
Consider if public transportation like buses or trains could be an option, or if your trip can wait until the storms have passed. Sometimes the safest choice is not to travel at all.
If you decide to travel with storms in the forecast, pack accordingly. Bring chains and know how to use them. Bring an emergency kit that includes warm clothes, snacks and water in case you are delayed. Make sure your vehicle is ready with good tires and working wiper blades.
While on your trip, drive slowly and watch out for others on the road, especially in slick conditions. In areas with high winds, watch for falling limbs and debris on the road. The combination of heavy snow and high winds will reduce visibility. If you decide to stop along the journey, make sure to get off the highway so you don’t become a hazard for others.
ODOT crews are continuing their hard work and will be on 24/7. Make sure to give them space and grace as you see them on the roads. We want everyone to make it home safely.
Take a look at these snowy photos from the last week to see what our crews have been up to.
Source: Oregon Dept of Transportation (ODOT)
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras
Articles for February 27, 2023 | Articles for February 28, 2023
|googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2023 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2023 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.