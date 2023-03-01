Winter Weather Continues Over Oregon's Mountain Passes

Preparation is your best bet to safely navigate traveling.



Photo: ODOT



(SALEM, Ore.) - As winter storm systems continue to roll through Oregon, we want to remind everyone to be prepared for what they may encounter over mountain passes in the coming days. Many higher elevations across the state are expecting heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility.

Preparation is your best bet to safely navigate traveling, and your first step should be checking weather forecasts for your route.

Tripcheck.com has current road conditions and shows weather forecasts, chain restrictions, live camera views and highway delays and closures.

Consider if public transportation like buses or trains could be an option, or if your trip can wait until the storms have passed. Sometimes the safest choice is not to travel at all.

If you decide to travel with storms in the forecast, pack accordingly. Bring chains and know how to use them. Bring an emergency kit that includes warm clothes, snacks and water in case you are delayed. Make sure your vehicle is ready with good tires and working wiper blades.

While on your trip, drive slowly and watch out for others on the road, especially in slick conditions. In areas with high winds, watch for falling limbs and debris on the road. The combination of heavy snow and high winds will reduce visibility. If you decide to stop along the journey, make sure to get off the highway so you don’t become a hazard for others.

ODOT crews are continuing their hard work and will be on 24/7. Make sure to give them space and grace as you see them on the roads. We want everyone to make it home safely.

Take a look at these snowy photos from the last week to see what our crews have been up to.

Source: Oregon Dept of Transportation (ODOT)

_________________________________________