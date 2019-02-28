Hooskanadan Slide Continues Closure Hwy 101 MP344

|
Thursday February 28, 2019
Feb-27-2019 11:40TweetFollow @OregonNews
Hooskanadan Slide Continues Closure Hwy 101 MP344Salem-News.com Travel
Traffic is detouring using Carpenterville Highway.
(BROOKINGS, Ore.) -
Freight restrictions are in effect and motor carrier enforcement officers are on both sides checking traffic.
Drivers are reminded that Carpenterville Highway is a long, narrow and winding road with steep grades and an elevation change of 1,700 feet.
Meantime, ODOT has an apparent low bidder on a contractor to repair the slide. But until the slide slows, work cannot begin. The slide continues to move at a rate of nearly two-feet an hour.
Here are the freight restrictions:
Source: ODOT
