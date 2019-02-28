Thursday February 28, 2019
Feb-27-2019

Hooskanadan Slide Continues Closure Hwy 101 MP344

Salem-News.com Travel

Traffic is detouring using Carpenterville Highway.

Hooskanadan slide
U.S. 101 Closure at MP344 Today. The slide continues to move at a rate of nearly two-feet an hour.
Photo: ODOT

(BROOKINGS, Ore.) -

Go to TRIPCHECK.com

The Hooskanadan slide is still active this morning. Traffic is detouring using Carpenterville Highway.

Freight restrictions are in effect and motor carrier enforcement officers are on both sides checking traffic.

Drivers are reminded that Carpenterville Highway is a long, narrow and winding road with steep grades and an elevation change of 1,700 feet.

Meantime, ODOT has an apparent low bidder on a contractor to repair the slide. But until the slide slows, work cannot begin. The slide continues to move at a rate of nearly two-feet an hour.

Here are the freight restrictions:

  • Truck Tractor and Semitrailer Combinations (fifth wheel hitch) - 60 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.

  • Truck and Trailer Combinations (pintle hitch) - 65 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.

  • Doubles Combinations - 65 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.

  • Other length limits as shown on Group Map 1.

Source: ODOT

_________________________________________


Salem-News.com Top Stories

©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


