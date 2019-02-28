Hooskanadan Slide Continues Closure Hwy 101 MP344

Traffic is detouring using Carpenterville Highway.



U.S. 101 Closure at MP344 Today. The slide continues to move at a rate of nearly two-feet an hour.

Photo: ODOT



(BROOKINGS, Ore.) -

Freight restrictions are in effect and motor carrier enforcement officers are on both sides checking traffic.

Drivers are reminded that Carpenterville Highway is a long, narrow and winding road with steep grades and an elevation change of 1,700 feet.

Meantime, ODOT has an apparent low bidder on a contractor to repair the slide. But until the slide slows, work cannot begin. The slide continues to move at a rate of nearly two-feet an hour.

Here are the freight restrictions:

Truck Tractor and Semitrailer Combinations (fifth wheel hitch) - 60 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.

Truck and Trailer Combinations (pintle hitch) - 65 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.

Doubles Combinations - 65 feet overall length, 40 foot trailer length.

Other length limits as shown on Group Map 1.

Source: ODOT

