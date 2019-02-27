Winter Weather Advisory for Willamette Valley

|
Wednesday February 27, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Feb-26-2019 16:46TweetFollow @OregonNews
Winter Weather Advisory for Willamette ValleySalem-News.com Weather
Central Willamette Valley- Including the cities of Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, and Dallas
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. this evening through noon on Wednesday for the central Willamette Valley.
Snow is expected with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. However, some spots closer to the Coast Range and towards the Cascades Foothills may see 2 to 4 inches.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.
Source: National Weather Service
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras
Articles for February 25, 2019 | Articles for February 26, 2019 |
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.