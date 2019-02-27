Winter Weather Advisory for Willamette Valley

Central Willamette Valley- Including the cities of Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, and Dallas







(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. this evening through noon on Wednesday for the central Willamette Valley.

Snow is expected with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. However, some spots closer to the Coast Range and towards the Cascades Foothills may see 2 to 4 inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.

Source: National Weather Service

_________________________________________