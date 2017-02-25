SNc Channels:



Feb-24-2017 20:33 TweetFollow @OregonNews Parris Island Announces 18 Marines Become Naturalized US Citizens Earning the title Marine can also help non-U.S. citizens earn the rights and privileges of citizenship.

18 new Marines from Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion took the Oath of Allegiance and became naturalized U.S. citizens. Photo: USMC

(PARRIS ISLAND, Ore.) - Today's graduation ceremony was a landmark for the 456 new Marines of Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion. Of those, 18 new Marines also took the Oath of Allegiance and became naturalized U.S. citizens. "United States citizenship is the greatest honor we grant," said Wendy Wilcox, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. "For these Marines, today's naturalization ceremony represents their final step in their journey to American citizenship. "Their path to citizenship is especially remarkable because they first pledge themselves to support and defend the United States before choosing to become American citizens." Among the new Marines are these distinguished graduates: Pfc. Cody R. Hollister – Scranton, Pa. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 3008

Pfc. Zachary D. Taylor – Bellwood, Pa. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 3009

Pfc. Vance H. Pritchard – Denham Springs, La. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 3012

Pfc. Carlos J. Reyes – Chicopee, Mass. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 3013

Pfc. Nicholas V. Caltabiano – Setauket, N.Y. – High Shooter, Platoon 3009

Pfc. Lucas F. Dasilvaraujo – Middle Village, N.Y. – High PFT/CFT, Platoon 3013

Pvt. Amanda C. Carlise – Avon , Ohio – Honor Graduate, Platoon 4006

Pfc. Natasha J. Finney – Midland, Mich. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 4007

Pfc. Victoria E. Valenzuela – Odessa, Texas – High Shooter, Platoon 4007

Pvt. Britney E. Edwards – Elk Grove, Calif. – High PFT/CFT, Platoon 4007 Each new Marine persevered through 70 training days while passing each of the seven graduation requirements. Additionally, before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution. Those new Marines who also earned U.S. citizenship are: Pfc. Roger A. Pombo – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Originally from – Colombia

Originally from – Cuba

Originally from – Cuba

Originally from – Mexico

Originally from – Haiti

Originally from – Mexico

Originally from – South Korea

Originally from – Venezuela

Originally from – Honduras

Originally from – Liberia

Originally from – Paraguay

Originally from – Jamaica

Originally from – Mexico

Originally from – Mexico

Originally from – Mexico

Originally from – Philippines

Originally from – Colombia

Originally from – Brazil Parris Island has been the site of Marine Corps recruit training since Nov. 1, 1915. Today, approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous, transformative training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for approximately 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps.

Pictured are: Pfc. Roger A. Pombo, Colombia; Pfc. Miguel A. Robaina, Cuba; Pvt. Danny Garcia Gomez, Cuba; Pvt. Jose S. Graciano Alvizo, Mexico; Pfc. Frantzdy Bertrand, Haiti; Pvt. Sergio M. Rojas, Mexico; Pfc. Seung Kyem Kim, South Korea; Pvt. Daniel E. Garcia, Venezuela; Pvt. Eduardo A. Garcia Collart, Honduras; Pvt. Lance F. Sumo, Liberia; Pfc. Evan A. Sanabria, Paraguay; Pvt. Adrian R. Webster, Jamaica; Pfc. Nohemi Morales Jaimes, Mexico; Pfc. Maria G. Rosales Zepeda, Mexico; Pfc. Araceli Y. Jimenez Maya, Mexico; Pfc. Abby K. Domingo, Phillipinnes; Pvt. Jhoan A. Montoya, Colombia; Pfc. Lucas F. Dasilva Araujo, Brazil. _________________________________________

