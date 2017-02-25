Saturday February 25, 2017
Feb-24-2017 20:33printcomments

Parris Island Announces 18 Marines Become Naturalized US Citizens

Salem-News.com

Earning the title Marine can also help non-U.S. citizens earn the rights and privileges of citizenship.

USMC new citizens
18 new Marines from Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion took the Oath of Allegiance and became naturalized U.S. citizens. Photo: USMC

(PARRIS ISLAND, Ore.) - Today's graduation ceremony was a landmark for the 456 new Marines of Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion. Of those, 18 new Marines also took the Oath of Allegiance and became naturalized U.S. citizens.

"United States citizenship is the greatest honor we grant," said Wendy Wilcox, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

"For these Marines, today's naturalization ceremony represents their final step in their journey to American citizenship.

"Their path to citizenship is especially remarkable because they first pledge themselves to support and defend the United States before choosing to become American citizens."

Among the new Marines are these distinguished graduates:

  • Pfc. Cody R. Hollister – Scranton, Pa. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 3008
  • Pfc. Zachary D. Taylor – Bellwood, Pa. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 3009
  • Pfc. Vance H. Pritchard – Denham Springs, La. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 3012
  • Pfc. Carlos J. Reyes – Chicopee, Mass. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 3013
  • Pfc. Nicholas V. Caltabiano – Setauket, N.Y. – High Shooter, Platoon 3009
  • Pfc. Lucas F. Dasilvaraujo – Middle Village, N.Y. – High PFT/CFT, Platoon 3013
  • Pvt. Amanda C. Carlise – Avon , Ohio – Honor Graduate, Platoon 4006
  • Pfc. Natasha J. Finney – Midland, Mich. – Honor Graduate, Platoon 4007
  • Pfc. Victoria E. Valenzuela – Odessa, Texas – High Shooter, Platoon 4007
  • Pvt. Britney E. Edwards – Elk Grove, Calif. – High PFT/CFT, Platoon 4007

Each new Marine persevered through 70 training days while passing each of the seven graduation requirements.

Additionally, before earning citizenship, applicants must demonstrate knowledge of the English language and American government, show good moral character and take the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution.

Those new Marines who also earned U.S. citizenship are:

  • Pfc. Roger A. Pombo – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
    Originally from – Colombia
  • Pfc. Miguel A. Robaina – Miami, Fla.
    Originally from – Cuba
  • Pvt. Danny J. Garcia Gomez – Miami, Fla.
    Originally from – Cuba
  • Pvt. Jose S. Graciano Alvizo – Orlando, Fla.
    Originally from – Mexico
  • Pfc. Frantzdy Bertrand – Miami, Fla.
    Originally from – Haiti
  • Pvt. Sergio M. Rojas – Brooklyn, N.Y.
    Originally from – Mexico
  • Pfc. Seung Kyem Kim – Centreville, Va.
    Originally from – South Korea
  • Pvt. Daniel E. Garcia – Hollywood, Fla.
    Originally from – Venezuela
  • Pvt. Eduardo A. Garcia Collart – Beaufort, S.C.
    Originally from – Honduras
  • Pvt. Lance F. Sumo – Takoma Park, Md.
    Originally from – Liberia
  • Pfc. Evan A. Sanabria – Richmond, Va.
    Originally from – Paraguay
  • Pvt. Adrian R. Webster – Bronx, N.Y.
    Originally from – Jamaica
  • Pfc. Nohemi Morales Jaimes – Henderson, N.C.
    Originally from – Mexico
  • Pfc. Maria G. Rosales Zepeda – Portland, Ore.
    Originally from – Mexico
  • Pfc. Araceli Y. Jimenez Maya – Santa Ana, Calif.
    Originally from – Mexico
  • Pfc. Abby K. Domino – San Diego, Calif.
    Originally from – Philippines
  • Pvt. Jhoan A. Montoya – Stamford, Conn.
    Originally from – Colombia
  • Pfc. Lucas F. Dasilva Araujo – Queens, N.Y.
    Originally from – Brazil

Parris Island has been the site of Marine Corps recruit training since Nov. 1, 1915. Today, approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous, transformative training.

Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for approximately 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps.


Pictured are: Pfc. Roger A. Pombo, Colombia; Pfc. Miguel A. Robaina, Cuba; Pvt. Danny Garcia Gomez, Cuba; Pvt. Jose S. Graciano Alvizo, Mexico; Pfc. Frantzdy Bertrand, Haiti; Pvt. Sergio M. Rojas, Mexico; Pfc. Seung Kyem Kim, South Korea; Pvt. Daniel E. Garcia, Venezuela; Pvt. Eduardo A. Garcia Collart, Honduras; Pvt. Lance F. Sumo, Liberia; Pfc. Evan A. Sanabria, Paraguay; Pvt. Adrian R. Webster, Jamaica; Pfc. Nohemi Morales Jaimes, Mexico; Pfc. Maria G. Rosales Zepeda, Mexico; Pfc. Araceli Y. Jimenez Maya, Mexico; Pfc. Abby K. Domingo, Phillipinnes; Pvt. Jhoan A. Montoya, Colombia; Pfc. Lucas F. Dasilva Araujo, Brazil.

