Police Investigate Student Stabbing at North Salem HS

(SALEM, Ore.) - Salem Police Detectives are currently investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday afternoon in northeast Salem.

At about 12:07 pm, a Salem Police School Resource Officer who is assigned at North Salem High School was returning to the school when he came upon an injured male juvenile.

The victim was on a sidewalk along 14th St NE near Chemeketa St NE. Medics were called and the victim was transported to Salem Health for treatment.

The investigation determined that the victim, who is a North Salem High School student, was stabbed by another juvenile male, who is also a student at North Salem High School.

The two are known to each other. Due to the proximity to the high school and the fact that both involved parties are students at the school, both North Salem High School and Parrish Middle School were placed on lockdown as officers searched for the suspect.

The victim is being treated for superficial wounds and the suspect is still at large. This incident is being investigated as being possibly gang related.

