SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Feb-23-2021 14:21 TweetFollow @OregonNews Software Development Apprenticeships On The Rise As COVID Hits Oregon Discover which apprenticeship programs are available to you.

Image: thisisengineering.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Software development apprenticeships are on the rise as COVID hits Oregon. According to Salem apprenticeship administrators, apprenticeships provide individuals with an alternative pathway to advance their careers. Indeed, many apprenticeship programs use a different pipeline to bring people up to the level they need for an entry-level job. Additionally, the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the National Apprenticeship Act, which would invest about $3.5 billion into these opportunities. Notably, software development apprenticeships are on the rise as tech companies recruit professionals to meet the growing demand. As a developer seeking employment, you need to know which apprenticeship programs are available to you. Read on to discover software development apprenticeships on the rise as COVID hits Oregon. High-Standard Development Programs First, there are many emerging high-standard development programs to expand your skills and transform your career. For example, some programs are registered with the U.S. Department of Labor, so developers can receive the best training on current tech stacks, hands-on coding experiences, and mentorship from senior-level developers. Due to the pandemic, many programs are running remote. On the other hand, some cohorts offer in-person options. Typically, quality coding apprenticeships cover JacaScript, Java, Python, CSS, and HTML. Moreover, some of these quality developer programs offer salaried job opportunities upon completion. Definitely, high-standard development programs are a great career opportunity to take advantage of during the pandemic. DevOps Engineer Apprenticeship In addition, some enterprises are now offering DevOps engineer apprenticeships in an effort to meet the growing demand needs. Some of these apprenticeships offer training in major DevOps tools. For example, you might gain experience using devops tools by JFrog. Notably, these tools work with all major software technologies to accelerate binary delivery securely through your pipeline. Additionally, this tool set enables end-to-end automation in your pipeline. By learning these vital programming resources, you can prepare yourself to work on a DevOps team and automate the company's build, test, release, and deployment processes. Of course, these programs also provide essential foundation knowledge of the DevOps infrastructure. Bridge Organization Apprenticeship Next, bridge organization apprenticeships are another apprenticeship opportunity. Typically, these apprenticeships are designed for programming boot camp graduates to gain experience working on real projects. This way, developers can apply to full-time jobs with a strong project portfolio. In addition, bridge organizations often offer opportunities to learn new skills and expand development professionals' knowledge of programming languages. Importantly, bridge organizations often expect a background in at least one major coding language. If you're looking to apply for a data science track, you should have background knowledge in SQL, MongoDB, or other major database language. Certainly, bridge organization apprenticeships are perfect for individuals who have recently graduated from a coding boot camp program. Artificial Intelligence Program Moreover, an artificial intelligence (AI) apprenticeship program is another great pathway to secure a development career. Many AI programs offer coursework to learn the basic of AI development. In addition, you may be able to work alongside a professional in the industry. Of course, be sure to check the application qualifications. Some institutions require individuals to currently be working through a computer science or information technology (IT) degrees. On the other hand, some programs may require you to be unemployed with CS or IT experience. Furthermore, many institutions are seeking individuals from underrepresented populations, veterans, and others transitioning from the military. If you have an interest in the AI field and proper qualifications, this could be a great apprenticeship program for you. Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program Furthermore, many organizations also offer cybersecurity apprenticeship programs. These programs can help you navigate and resolve the most common cybersecurity challenges for businesses. Some of these opportunities set you up with an employer to pay for your education as you gain paid industry experience and training. In addition, cybersecurity programs may award you an IT associate's degree, a B.S. in computer science, or an M.S. in cybersecurity. Depending on the institution, you may have opportunities to sit for cybersecurity certifications to help you obtain a full-time job upon completion. With the chance to learn major industry skills and work alongside professionals, a cybersecurity apprenticeship program is the perfect opportunity for individuals interested in protecting sensitive data. Software development apprenticeships are on the rise as COVID hits Oregon. First, many high-standard development programs are emerging across the country, in-person and remote. Next, bridge organization apprenticeships are great opportunities for coding boot camp graduates. In addition, DevOps engineering apprenticeships may offer you a chance to learn the fundamentals of major automation tools. Moreover, you can apply for an artificial intelligence apprenticeship program if you're interested in AI technology. Furthermore, many institutions now offer cybersecurity apprenticeship programs as well. Consider these software development apprenticeships on the rise as COVID hits Oregon. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Oregon | Business | Most Commented on





Articles for February 22, 2021 | Articles for February 23, 2021 | Articles for February 24, 2021