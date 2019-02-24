Winter Storm Warning: Heavy Snow Predicted for Oregon Highways

SNc Channels:



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Weather forecasters are predicting tougher than normal driving conditions across central and northern Oregon highways between now and Tuesday, February 26. Heavy snow is expected, especially above 1500 to 2000 feet, now through late Monday night. Central Oregon is currently predicted to receive the greater snowfall, but Interstate 84 through the Columbia Gorge is also expected to receive significant snowfall. Snow accumulations in the Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Northern Oregon Cascades of 10 to 20 inches is expected tonight through Sunday, though accumulations will be less below 2000 feet. Forecasters are also calling for snow in the Greater Portland and Vancouver metro area, central Willamette Valley including Salem, north Oregon coast and coast range, with total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches expected in the Valley. There may be 3 to 6 inches in the higher terrain of Clark county and the far western part of the Willamette Valley near the coast range. Four to 10 inches of snow expected in the coast range. It is also possible some locations along the coast and in the Willamette Valley may receive accumulations of less than 2 inches. Motorists can expect to find winter travel conditions across northern Oregon highways. Heavy accumulations are predicted for the northern Cascade mountain passes, with another 12 to 24 inches of snow possible Sunday night through Monday night. Travel through the Cascades will become very difficult tonight through Monday night, if not impossible at times. Note: Heavy trucks are not permitted to use Washington State Route 14 when weather conditions close Interstate 84 in Oregon. The most likely period of snow will be Monday morning. Snow is expected to change to rain by Monday evening, though a few pockets of freezing rain will be possible near the Columbia gorge and in some coast range valleys. Motorists and truckers should be prepared to install chains when required and plan extra travel time. All motorists are urged to understand driving conditions on their selected travel routes before departing and to use Tripcheck.com to “know before you go”. Stay on main highways and avoid following GPS navigation devices onto unfamiliar routes that may not be plowed or passable. Be sure to carry chains and a winter emergency kit if you must travel, and be prepared for long delays. Continue to Monitor the latest forecasts. The Winter Storm Warning is expected to change to Winter Storm Watch on Monday, 12:00 AM PST until Monday, 6:00 PM PST. Source: ODOT; U.S. National Weather Service _________________________________________

