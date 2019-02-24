2-Vehicle Crash on I-5 Kills Gresham Man

All lanes of I-5 southbound were open near Salem by 11 a.m.



Fatal crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 257.

Photo: OSP



(SALEM, Ore.) - Today at about 5:00 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 257.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2003 Kia Rio, operated by 20-year old Jacob Bowlsby, of Gresham, lost control and came to a stop in the middle of the freeway. At the same time, a 1997 Honda Civic, operated by 20-year old Oscar Aguilar Esparza, of Salem, was southbound and collided with the Kia Rio.

Bowlsby was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Aguilar Esparza was treated for injuries sustained in the crash and was then arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.

Investigation is continuing.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Salem Fire Department, and ODOT.

