2-Vehicle Crash on I-5 Kills Gresham Man

|
Sunday February 24, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Feb-23-2019 20:25TweetFollow @OregonNews
2-Vehicle Crash on I-5 Kills Gresham ManSalem-News.com
All lanes of I-5 southbound were open near Salem by 11 a.m.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Today at about 5:00 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 257.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2003 Kia Rio, operated by 20-year old Jacob Bowlsby, of Gresham, lost control and came to a stop in the middle of the freeway. At the same time, a 1997 Honda Civic, operated by 20-year old Oscar Aguilar Esparza, of Salem, was southbound and collided with the Kia Rio.
Bowlsby was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Aguilar Esparza was treated for injuries sustained in the crash and was then arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.
Investigation is continuing.
Oregon State Police was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Salem Fire Department, and ODOT.
_________________________________________
Fatal | Crash | Oregon | Most Commented on
Articles for February 22, 2019 | Articles for February 23, 2019 | Articles for February 24, 2019
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.