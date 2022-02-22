UPDATE: OSP Clears multi-vehicle crashes along I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande

|
Tuesday February 22, 2022
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Feb-22-2022 11:50TweetFollow @OregonNews
UPDATE: OSP Clears multi-vehicle crashes along I-84 between Pendleton and La GrandeSalem-News.com
170 vehicles were cleared from a 1.75 mile stretch of the interstate.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon State Police along with several local agencies worked together throughout the night to get Interstate 84 open and cleared of vehicles.
Troopers from the Pendleton and La Grande Area Commands along with crews from the below-listed agencies worked all night to get over 170 vehicles out of the 1.75 mile stretch of the interstate.
Uninjured persons who could not otherwise drive from the scene due to the blockage or damaged vehicles were transported to the Pendleton Convention Center for reunification.
A local taxi company and a church provided vans to transport persons from the convention center to local hotels as needed.
A total of 71 people were transported from the crash scene to the reunification center via busses. Initial numbers collected were that there were 17 patients transported from the crash scene with an additional 2 transported after having arrived at the reunification center.
There are still several sections of Interstate 84 with extreme winter road conditions, so traveling is still hazardous. If you don’t have to travel, we recommend staying home. If you do have to travel use www.tripcheck.com for road conditions or to find an alternate route.
The Umatilla County Emergency Operations Center was activated for this incident. Several agencies worked together to coordinate this large-scale incident.
For up to the minute updates, go to: TripCheck.com, or call 511 (in Oregon). From outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.
Sources: ODOT; OSP; Tripcheck.com
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Articles for February 21, 2022 | Articles for February 22, 2022 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.