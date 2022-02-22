Tuesday February 22, 2022
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Feb-22-2022 11:50printcomments

UPDATE: OSP Clears multi-vehicle crashes along I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande

Salem-News.com

170 vehicles were cleared from a 1.75 mile stretch of the interstate.

Oregon Traffic
About 100 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes.

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon State Police along with several local agencies worked together throughout the night to get Interstate 84 open and cleared of vehicles.

Troopers from the Pendleton and La Grande Area Commands along with crews from the below-listed agencies worked all night to get over 170 vehicles out of the 1.75 mile stretch of the interstate.

Uninjured persons who could not otherwise drive from the scene due to the blockage or damaged vehicles were transported to the Pendleton Convention Center for reunification.

A local taxi company and a church provided vans to transport persons from the convention center to local hotels as needed.

A total of 71 people were transported from the crash scene to the reunification center via busses. Initial numbers collected were that there were 17 patients transported from the crash scene with an additional 2 transported after having arrived at the reunification center.

There are still several sections of Interstate 84 with extreme winter road conditions, so traveling is still hazardous. If you don’t have to travel, we recommend staying home. If you do have to travel use www.tripcheck.com for road conditions or to find an alternate route.

The Umatilla County Emergency Operations Center was activated for this incident. Several agencies worked together to coordinate this large-scale incident.

For up to the minute updates, go to: TripCheck.com, or call 511 (in Oregon). From outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.

Sources: ODOT; OSP; Tripcheck.com

_________________________________________


Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast

Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for February 21, 2022 | Articles for February 22, 2022 | 		Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
Support
Salem-News.com:
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

AUCTIONS - APPRAISALS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

ONLINE SHOPPING

Special Occasion Dresses

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy