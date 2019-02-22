FDA at the Root of the Opioid Epidemic

|
Sunday February 24, 2019
|
Feb-22-2019 19:13
FDA at the Root of the Opioid EpidemicMarianne Skolek-Perez Salem-News.com Investigative Reporter
The root has always been at the top (the FDA) ...Now let's do something about it!
(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - In my 17 years of writing and speaking of the ever worsening prescription opioid epidemic, I have maintained that the root of the epidemic is at the top -- the FDA.
Purdue Pharma, maker of the highly addictive and dangerous opioid, OxyContin unleashed a holocaust of deaths and addictions by working with the FDA to win approval for long-term use of opioids -- in particular OxyContin.
I have worked with Attorneys General, attorneys, elected officials, physicians and entities who were as determined as me to expose the FDA and Purdue Pharma for their parts in encouraging opioids for long-term use.
This Sunday night, February 24, CBS 60 Minutes (check your local listings) will focus on David Kessler, MD, the former FDA commissioner admitting they erred in allowing pharma to promote opioids for long-term use.
Here is the link to the 60 Minutes press release/preview: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/former-fda-commissioner-says-agency-erred-in-allowing-drug-companies-to-promote-opioids-for-long-term-use-60-minutes/.
Today the sealed deposition of Richard Sackler, one of the owners of Purdue Pharma who allowed OxyContin to be criminally marketed, was made available to the public.
Here is a link to that eye-opening deposition that was taken in the State of Kentucky settlement: https://www.statnews.com/2019/02/21/purdue-pharma-richard-sackler-oxycontin-sealed-deposition/?utm_source=STAT+Newsletters&utm_campaign=20e6c88c42-purdue_alert_22119&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_8cab1d7961-20e6c88c42-149622473
In 2018, I wrote about a Memorandum of Law in Support of Plaintiff (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Research Services Inc’s (PMRS) Motion for Summary Judgment filed against the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
I encouraged every Attorney General and law firm in the country suing Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin to read this filing carefully and apply it to current and future lawsuits.
It had been thought that the FDA and HHS were “untouchable” in the prescription opioid epidemic destroying lives in the tens of thousands. I have long written and spoken that this epidemic’s roots were at “the top” -- the FDA.
PMRS has dispelled the myth that these federal agencies in place to protect the American people could use the approval process of dangerous opioids with the mentality of “fire, aim, ready.”
Here are some highlights of the PMRS filing against the FDA and HHS:
Private law firms may not want to “take on the FDA and HHS” citing not having the resources to hold these agencies accountable in the prescription opioid epidemic. It is a different scenario with every Attorney General in the country who has an obligation to go to the root of the prescription opioid epidemic and stop the loss of human life in the tens of thousands.
It’s time for “ready, aim, fire” to sweep the FDA and HHS clean and save lives — not enable the pharmaceutical industry to earns billions of dollars while we continue to lose a future generation compliments of agencies failing to protect the American people.
Maybe the personal injury lawsuits to be filed as a result of the FDA's admission of complacency in the opioid epidemic won't be far behind.
_________________________________________
JEagle February 22, 2019 8:53 pm (Pacific time)
"...FDA’s current methodology for approval of so-called abuse deterrent labeling for opioids does not satisfy the requisite statutory standards.." Not surprising considering some of the people at FDA put their careers ahead of public device and public well being. The amount of lawyers at FDA (i.e. Garcia Gorka te al. in his FDA FOIA office) trying to "hide public information" from tax payers and the amount of nepoatiam amongst staff is beyond belief. And people think the FDA has the best interest of the public?! No, they don't. They care for the pharmaceutical profits than the public's health.[Return to Top]
