SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

Feb-22-2017 11:59 TweetFollow @OregonNews Handpicked Trips in Oregon Grab your camera, and your favorite people, and enjoy more scenic routes than in any other state!

Welcome to Oregon!

Photo: Bonnie King Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - If you’re in Oregon for vacation, for business, or just passing through, you might be overwhelmed by the myriad options available to you with regards to sightseeing and trips. With more scenic routes than every other state, you’ll enjoy your drive no matter where you’re going, and we’ve put together a list of general suggestions to help you narrow down your possible destinations. Scenic Drives The quintessential Oregon day-trip, taking a drive through the state’s beautiful landscapes and locales will give you an appreciation for Oregon that’ll make you feel like you’ve lived there your entire life. Whether it’s driving through the McKenzie Pass-Santiam Pass loop or along the picturesque bridges of the Cottage Grove Covered Bridge Tour, Oregon’s incredible nature will take your breath away. Portland’s Seasonal Events If you’re in Oregon during the month of June, your luck has granted you the opportunity to experience an incredible event - the annual Portland Rose Festival, a tradition over a century old and still going strong. World-famous for many reasons, the Rose Festival - originally called the Rose Carnival in 1907 - includes three parades, the largest of which is the Grand Floral Parade, with more than 500,000 attendees. This makes the Grand Floral Parade the second-largest all-floral event in the country, second only to the Tournament of Roses Parade. Two separate years, the Portland Rose Festival was named best in the world by the International Festival and Events Association. A highlight of the season, the Rose Festival is a must-see for summer visitors of Oregon. On the other side of the calendar, winter in Oregon offers such delectable happenings as an Ale Fest (December) and a Chocolatefest (January) for those of you who get more out of sight-eating than sightseeing. To treat the other senses there’s the Winter Light Festival, a phenomenal display of LEDs across the east side of Portland, and the Portland Jazz Festival, celebrating Black History Month over the course of two weeks. Both of these last two events are held in February of every year. Casinos A time-honored tradition, you can find casinos in most of the 50 states, and Oregon is no exception. When the weather doesn’t permit standard sightseeing, or even when it does, Oregon’s casinos will welcome you. Many day-trips are dependent on the finicky local weather, and can be waylaid by the arrival of rain - a common occurrence, in Oregon. Regardless of the precipitory nature of the state, its casinos will always be open, and unaffected by rain or thunder. However, if the raindrops have you disinclined to even venture outside, you could always stay in and play casino games at All Slots and similar online casinos. Easy Outings If the above suggestions don’t tickle your fancy, try a relaxing - and free - trip to the McCredie Hot Springs, with pools ranging from 3 to 35 feet in width. If you’re looking for a more family-friendly activity, Mt. View Orchards offers 50 acres of apple- and pear-picking fun. Irresistible! Source(s): Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Oregon | History | Education | Tourism | Most Commented on





Articles for February 21, 2017 | Articles for February 22, 2017 |