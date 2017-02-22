Woman Arrested for Stabbing Two People in Downtown Portland

|
Wednesday February 22, 2017
|
Woman Arrested for Stabbing Two People in Downtown PortlandSalem-News.com
Chetnik was associated with the two victims.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Central Precinct officers arrested 38-year-old Shiloe Janee Chetnik on Sunday, in connection with the assault and stabbing of two people outside the Central Library in Downtown Portland.
Chetnik was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Second Degree and will be arraigned on Tuesday.
The investigation started at approximately 5:56 p.m., February 19th, when Central Precinct officers responded to the report of a fight outside the Central Library, located at 801 Southwest 10th Avenue.
Officers arrived in the area and located two people, a male and a female, suffering from knife wounds. Both were transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers located Chetnik in the area, and a fourth person involved in the altercation.
Officers and Assault detectives learned that the Chetnik, her wife and the two victims were all involved in a physical altercation after an argument started about a fight earlier at O'Bryant Square Park.
Detectives learned that Chetnik used a knife during the fight, causing injuries to the two victims.
Anyone with additional information on this case should contact Assault detectives at 503-823-0400.
Source: Portland Police Dept.
