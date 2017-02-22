First Female Veteran Honored in Portland through the Dignity Memorial® Homeless Veteran Burial Program

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 in Willamette National Cemetery to honor the life of Air Force veteran, Casey Kathleen Finnegan, a.k.a. Anne Kathleen Finnegan.

Ms. Finnegan passed away Jan. 26, 2017 in Portland, Ore. with no family to claim her. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s office, Portland Veterans Administration and the State of Oregon Department of State Lands performed background checks to locate next of kin. The searches yielded no results.

The medical examiner contacted Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home, which they knew to be a Dignity Memorial® Provider and provider of funeral services through the Dignity Memorial® Homeless Veteran Burial Program.

Through the program, Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home is providing burial services for Ms. Finnegan that consist of all funeral home services, vehicles, transportation services, 20 gauge steel casket, floral selection, Dignity Memorial® Celebrant, catered reception and coordination for Air Force Military Honors with interment in Willamette National Cemetery.

Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home has been honoring the lives of indigent, homeless veterans through this program since 2009.

What started with only a handful of Patriot Guard Riders in attendance has now turned into a dignified send-off program that draws close to 100 guests, often complete strangers.

This service will be unique with all lady veteran pallbearers at the conclusion of the graveside. Also, theater students from Clackamas High School, who are preparing to release a rendition of “A Piece of My Heart,” a true story of women who served in Vietnam, will be in attendance to pay tribute.

The public is invited, and encouraged, to attend. A reception will follow in Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

For more information about this important program, go to: www.dignitymemorial.com/en-us/veterans/homeless-burial.page.

Willamette National Cemetery

11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, OR 97086

Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home

11801 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, OR 97086

