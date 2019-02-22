Friday February 22, 2019
The Value of an MBA Degree for PMP Certified Professionals

Salem-News.com Business

An MBA degree and the right skillset should be able to draw the best offers your way.

project management
Photo: Christina Morillo, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Project Manager is a generalized term when referring to one responsible for managing projects effectively. The actual job description depends completely on which field one works in. Technical and construction fields, for instance, would need a basic degree in engineering.

Those entering the IT field would require a basic degree and so on. However, the MBA degree is valuable in your toolkit as you learn how to manage projects. You can also do a professional course with the Project Management Institute of India.

Now is the right time to do a professional course and earn your certification to utilize these benefits. Acquiring core skills from industry experts or self-learning is a hard task and lacks practical implementation experience. Doing this course with a reliable training partner of PMI can be your pathway to the coveted PMI-ACP certification.

What you learn in the PMI approved course:

  • Risk mitigation and seizing advantages for the competitive edge
  • Agile concepts, techniques and best practices to ensure meeting goals and budget limitations
  • Developing soft-skills like conflict resolutions, emotional intelligence, the 3Cs of contribution, collaboration, and communication in teams and many others
  • Proficiency in tools to lower errors and defect-density, reduce hindrances to sellable products, enhance enterprise value and reputation, and increase transparency
  • Agile, Scrum and relevant tools of project management

A confident Project Manager implementer of Scrum and Agile principles are invaluable to organizations because of the Scrum Agile professional scores by

  • Implementing rapid release-cycles
  • Forging teamwork collaborations
  • Ensuring project-management
  • Helping solve interruptions and distractions to the common goal quickly

The PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner course professionals face incessant demand because:

  • Great pay packages and unlimited scope for the certified PMI professionals ensures supply never catches up with the demand
  • The Scrum and Agile methodology is also a personality-enhancing tool which with certification makes you stand out as a capable job aspirant
  • Glassdoor shows a reported salary in the range of Rs 1,382K for IT PM, Rs 438K for Project Coordinator, Rs 785K for Assistant PM, Rs 905K for Project Managers and Rs 2,050K for Senior Manager-Projects
  • Modern-day enterprises are transitioning to Agile Scrum states with almost all large multinationals and corporations having cross-functional teams
Some of the jobs you can apply for after the certification are
  • Manager-Projects (Unspecified Type / General)
  • Construction Project Manager
  • Manager- Operations
  • IT Project Manager
  • Engineer- Projects
  • Project Manager- Construction

The course helps because:

  • The examinations are conducted by the PMI-India who is recognized globally for its certification standards.
  • The mandatory requirements of 21 PDUs and SEUs can be used to prove your experience.
  • It is a tool to upskill the experienced employees which are today crucial to further growth.
  • The course is a validation of your practical project management skills.
  • The course syllabus upgrades and revises your knowledge with updated information. It even provides you with all assistance in enrolling for the PMI exams, conducts a mock-test to help assess your preparedness and provides post-course support and help.
  • The Agile training is an eclectic blend of the necessary theoretical and practical skills required.

Most importantly, your toolkit needs to be full if you have to tackle a problem head-on practically. An MBA degree and the course workshop, invigorating your interest and improving your skillset, should be able to draw the best offers your way.

