Feb-18-2022 19:09 Why Ketamine is a Popular Solution for PTSD

Photo by RODNAE Productions, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - One serious mental condition that is often underestimated and overlooked is post-traumatic stress disorder, also known simply as PTSD. Anyone who suffers from this condition will notice a significant difference in their life, and this is a change for the worse. PTSD can have a negative effect not only on your own life but on the lives of those around you, and this is why it is vital for sufferers to seek treatment as early on as they can. When it comes to treatment options for PTSD, some are more effective than others, and it is important to remember that people respond differently to different treatments. For example, there are some people who may not have responded well to various treatments that they have tried but may find that a treatment such as ketamine therapy is effective. When it comes to PTSD and ketamine, many people have been able to benefit even when other treatments have failed. In this article, we will look at why ketamine has become a popular solution for PTSD. Some of the Reasons Behind its Popularity While ketamine therapy is a relative newcomer to the world of PTSD treatments, it has fast gained popularity among many people. Some of the reasons why it has become so popular include: Administered at Home One of the things that have helped to make this type of treatment very popular is that it can be administered with ease at home. For many people with PTSD, receiving treatment at an outside facility can be daunting and can cause a lot of distress. However, being able to benefit from treatment in the security and privacy of their own homes can prove very helpful. This is one of the reasons why a lot of people prefer this method of treatment. High Success Rate Another reason behind the popularity of ketamine treatment for PTSD is that it has proven so effective for many people. In fact, a lot of people who have found success with this treatment had failed to find the same level of success with other treatments, so ketamine can potentially succeed in cases where other treatments have failed. This has made it a very popular choice among those who want a treatment that will actually make a difference in their lives. Helping with a Range of PTSD Symptoms When you suffer from PTSD, there are many symptoms and problems that will affect your life on a daily basis. Some symptoms can be very serious, but ketamine has the ability to tackle a lot of these. This then means that you can benefit from an improved quality of life in many ways. It can help with symptoms such as negative thoughts about life, sleeping issues stemming from PTSD, and behavior relating to injuring others or self-harm. It can also help with physical or verbal aggression and hypervigilance, among other things. These are just some of the many reasons why this method of treatment has been fast gaining popularity among PTSD sufferers. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

