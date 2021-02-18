SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Feb-18-2021 22:37 TweetFollow @OregonNews How to Succeed in a New Career As has been proven again and again: hard work will help you go very far.

Image: Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Life is all about new beginnings. Of course, starting over isn’t always simple or straightforward. Though many professionals change jobs frequently, relatively few are able to succeed when they begin a new career. Professionals will face many challenges when they decide to make a fresh start. Thankfully, there are steps you can take to make the transition to a new profession easier. With that in mind, today we’ll show you how to be as successful as possible in your next business venture. Check out our top tips on the subject here: Plan Ahead Lack of planning, unfortunately, hampers many professionals. If you want to fulfill your career ambitions, then you need to sit down and create a detailed plan for your future. Consider using a SMART goal worksheet to help you create tangible and achievable objectives that you can start working toward immediately. Also, writing down your goals will help you stay focused on what really matters. Prioritization is key to long-term success in any field. Start Learning Now No matter how much experience or education you have in a certain field, you can always learn new things. Indeed, don’t ever assume that you know everything there is to know about a job. Rather, spend your time listening to and learning from the best professionals in your industry. Keeping an open mind will help you identify solutions to problems you may be dealing with. Network It doesn’t cost anything to be nice. At the end of the day, knowing how to network effectively can make it much easier for you to build strong connections and find new opportunities in your field. Note, you don’t have to be a master conversationalist to develop meaningful relationships with other professionals in your industry. Just be willing to take the first step and to always treat others with respect. That goes double for individuals looking to start a business this year! Try, Try Again Mistakes are inevitable. Regardless of how well you prepare for a new career, odds are you’ll struggle at some point in your life to make meaningful progress in your profession. Don’t let that get you down! Everyone experiences setbacks from time to time. So instead of letting yourself wallow when something bad happens, pick yourself up and try again. The only way out is through! Conclusion Switching jobs can be a time-consuming and stressful process. The good news is that if you really want to excel in a new profession, hard work will help you go very far. Simply making the effort to improve yourself will go a long way toward ensuring you reach your professional goals sooner rather than later. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Business | Most Commented on





Articles for February 18, 2021 |