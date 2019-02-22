SNc Channels:



What Makes Massachusetts Education System So Successful Well-developed adults ensure the long-term vitality and health of the nation's economies, communities, and civic societies.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Ranking the education system from all around the world is an extremely hot topic which researchers are focusing on, due to its importance. Surely, knowing why the education systems from some places prepare bright students who develop into successful adults, while on the other corner of the world the education system is not even able to offer the minimum necessary education to its young generations is extremely important in order to be able to compare the equal or less equal opportunities for the development of the young generations. While in some parts of the world professors work in modern schools which are equipped with all the necessary materials to offer the best education to their students, other areas of the world are not so lucky and teachers are struggling on a daily basis to create an appropriate educational environment, offering the best possible resources to their students. For a long time now, Massachusetts has led the nation in student performance, ranking internationally too, according to the results of the national standardized test which is called National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). It is already well-known that the funding system for its public education is extremely productive and effective. However, what makes the education system in Massachusetts so successful is how they spend the money which they invest in the education of their young generations. Moreover, there is also a promised funding idea called the PROMISE Act which is about to come in linked to a reform in the funding for public schools by bringing an end to the inequality which has existed until now between rich and poor communities. Since 1993, Massachusetts has made significant changes and efforts devoted to improving the education system. With that, Massachusetts poured a significant amount of state money into districts which are responsible to educate the children of low-income families who are struggling to raise the necessary funds to offer educational opportunities to the young generation. What has made Massachusetts make an effective funding system is the fact that it understood the importance of educating all children, regardless of their economic situation, not only as a matter of fairness and equal opportunities but also as a long-term benefit for the economic self-interest. Children who benefit from an effective and complex education system when they are young have a much better chance of growing into well-developed adults, more likely to bring a valuable contribution to the community. One of the biggest contributions which have led to the success of the education system in Massachusetts is the fact that the strategy was mostly focused on changing the inequalities which existed between the rich and poor communities. The interventions are linked to calculating a price tag for educating different type students, considering their financial background and the disadvantages, and, most importantly, how the communities could which they came from could influence their education opportunities and motivation to focus on and continue their studies. Unfortunately, regardless of the high efforts to correct the inequality of educational opportunities among the young generations, it continues to be the biggest problem of the education system in Massachusetts. Attempting to keep pace with the rising costs squeezes low-income schools. As a result, there are still discrepancies when it comes to the educational opportunities between children who come from rich families and children whose families are struggling with their financial situation on a daily basis. Because we live in the era of the digital revolution when the internet and the latest technology have become extremely important both in our everyday lives and for education, children who come from low-income families supplement their lack of educational opportunities in public education system by taking online learning classes such as online chemistry tuition. Massachusetts is considered to be the nation’s best business environment for science and technology and the need for a well-educated workforce is constantly increasing and so are the job opportunities for individuals from the young generations who wish to work in those fields. Another important decision which has led to the success of the education system in Massachusetts is the fact that a lot of money was spent on hiring and keeping good teachers, and on a huge boost to teacher training in order for them to have the necessary intellectual resources to bring real value to education. There have been significant investments in hiring reading coaches and technology specialists to teach young children. All those changes which have been made, in time, they started to pay off due to the fact that the student test scores and graduation rates have slowly improved. Massachusetts effective education system has become internationally famous due to the experiment of transforming public education into one which ensures that students from all backgrounds are making progress and benefiting from the same equal educational opportunities, regardless the community which they come from. Massachusetts is widely seen as having the best school system in the country and seems to rank as the nation's best education system due to the positive boost of preschool enrollment, high school graduation, and college attendance. The model of the reform of Massachusetts needs to be promoted and embraced as a good role model by all the places from all around the world who struggle with finding the best ways to offer equal educational opportunities. This is key in encouraging upcoming generations, helping them to go through the whole education system without worrying about education debt. Debt, or fear of creating debt, that likely would stop them from getting the necessary education to become well-developed adults who will invest in their nations to ensure long-term vitality and health of our economies, communities, and civic societies.

