Feb-18-2018 10:15 Why Thorough Candidate Checks are Vital for a Business

(SALEM, Ore.) - Any business that has to hire employees or even sub-contractors needs to ensure that they get the right candidates for the job. Choosing the wrong people could have all sorts of severe repercussions including negative effects on your business, your other employees, your customers and clients, and your reputation. This is why you need to ensure you carry out thorough checks before you commit to offering someone a job or taking them on as a contractor. In order to ensure your business is protected, finding the right person is essential and this is why carrying out certain checks is also so important. Of course, you need to go through the usual processes of sifting through applications forms and conducting interviews in order to find potential candidates. However, for the one that you plan to make a job offer to there are various additional checks that you need to do. One of the vital checks that you should do for any candidate before offering them a position is a background check, which you can do with ease by using services such as People Finders. This will enable you to check on the history of the candidate and ensure that there are no criminal convictions that have not been disclosed in the application form. This is especially important if you are hiring for a position that involves working with children, vulnerable people, and money. You also need to make sure you check on the previous employment of the candidate by requesting a reference from the last employer. This is something that you can request by post or email. However, many people prefer to actually speak to the past employer and this can be done quite easily by phone or even via video chat if the previous employer is happy to do this. By carrying out this check, you can ensure that the candidate did indeed work for that company that you can verify what the job title and role was. Personal references can also be important to determine the character of the person you are hiring. Of course, you will already have met them when you interviewed them but having an outside reference can also be a good idea, as you will only have met them for a short period of time during the interview. Someone that has known the candidate for a long period will be able to provide a far better character reference but you should ensure that it is not a family member, as this will generally be a biased reference. Checking on qualifications is something that some employers do only if the qualifications are relevant for the job. For instance, if you are hiring an accountant and the candidate claims to have a relevant finance degree, this is something that you would need to check because the qualification is crucial to the job. However, if you are just hiring for a general position and the candidate has only had a high school education, it is up to you whether you check on the qualifications and grades received. _________________________________________

