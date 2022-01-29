Friday February 18, 2022
Republican National Committee on Jan. 6 Insurrection - Then and Now

Ralph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary

Who are you going to believe?

Republican party
Image from Politico.com

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - The Trump takeover of the Republican Party is complete; it has become just another Trump family business.

The Republican National Committee's (RNC) about-face of its position on the January 6, 2021 insurrection is just one example.

THEN:

On January 13, 2021, less than a week after the January 6 insurrection, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel released a statement urging protesters to keep the peace.

    “Violence has no place in our politics. Period,” she said. “I wholly condemned last week’s senseless acts of violence, and I strongly reiterate the calls to remain peaceful in the weeks ahead.

    "Those who partook in the assault on our nation’s Capitol and those who continue to threaten violence should be found, held accountable, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

    “Let me be clear: Anyone who has malicious intent is not welcome in Washington, D.C. or in any other state capitol,” McDaniel continued.

    “The peaceful transition of power is one of our nation’s founding principles and is necessary for our country to move forward. Now is the time to come together as one nation, united in the peaceful pursuit of our common democratic purpose.”

Ms. McDaniel, how did that “peaceful transition of power” work out?

NOW:

On January 29, 2022, Trump said if he were to run for president and win in 2024, he would pardon people charged with criminal offenses in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 assault by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

Right on cue, on February 4, 2022, Ms. McDaniel reversed the RNC's position on the insurrection saying:

    “They (Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)) chose to join Nancy Pelosi in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol.”

Many Senate Republicans are unhappy with the RNC’s action.

Who are you going to believe? The RNC, or your lying eyes?

_________________________________________



