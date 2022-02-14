Developer Fined for Removal of 100 Trees in South Salem

|
Monday February 14, 2022
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Feb-13-2022 23:40TweetFollow @OregonNews
Developer Fined for Removal of 100 Trees in South SalemSalem-News.com
Many Oregon white oaks live 500 years.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Following a comprehensive investigation, commercial developers at 2792 Marietta St SE in South Salem, including the property owners, property manager, and the local tree service have been cited with a total of $138,187.50 civil penalty after removing more than 100 trees from a property last December.
Forty-eight of those trees were determined to be Oregon White Oaks, which are an established and protected tree in the valley.
Oregon white oak is one of only four deciduous oaks native to the West Coast. The massive, branching trunks and broad crowns of old white oaks are characteristic features of valley woodlands in the Pacific Northwest.
According to Oregon State University, of the western hardwoods, Oregon white oak is one of the most resistant to damage from ice and snow. Twigs and buds have moderate resistance to cold injury. Healthy Oregon white oak are not prone to windthrow or breakage.
The mature Oregon White Oak has a top height of at least 60 ft.
Salem’s Revised Statutes (SRC 808.015) require property owners to apply for most large tree removals and specifically restrict property owners from removing “significant trees” without a permit.
Owners of the property that removed the trees without a permit will be required to plant new trees that are equal in value to the trees removed as future development moves forward.
(NOTE: To report an issue, Salem’s Code Enforcement officers can be reached by dialing 503-588-6421.)Source: City of Salem (Oregon); Oregon State University
_________________________________________
Articles for February 13, 2022 |
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.