Developer Fined for Removal of 100 Trees in South Salem

Many Oregon white oaks live 500 years.



Example of an Oregon white oak tree

Photo courtesy: Sea Dance Nursery



(SALEM, Ore.) - Following a comprehensive investigation, commercial developers at 2792 Marietta St SE in South Salem, including the property owners, property manager, and the local tree service have been cited with a total of $138,187.50 civil penalty after removing more than 100 trees from a property last December.

Forty-eight of those trees were determined to be Oregon White Oaks, which are an established and protected tree in the valley.

Oregon white oak is one of only four deciduous oaks native to the West Coast. The massive, branching trunks and broad crowns of old white oaks are characteristic features of valley woodlands in the Pacific Northwest.

According to Oregon State University, of the western hardwoods, Oregon white oak is one of the most resistant to damage from ice and snow. Twigs and buds have moderate resistance to cold injury. Healthy Oregon white oak are not prone to windthrow or breakage.

The mature Oregon White Oak has a top height of at least 60 ft.

Salem’s Revised Statutes (SRC 808.015) require property owners to apply for most large tree removals and specifically restrict property owners from removing “significant trees” without a permit.

Owners of the property that removed the trees without a permit will be required to plant new trees that are equal in value to the trees removed as future development moves forward.

(NOTE: To report an issue, Salem’s Code Enforcement officers can be reached by dialing 503-588-6421.)

