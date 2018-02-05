Politician Lies, Wars, and Atrocities vs. Local Action

|
Tuesday February 13, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Feb-13-2018 13:30TweetFollow @OregonNews
Politician Lies, Wars, and Atrocities vs. Local ActionMazin Qumsiyeh, Salem-News.com
To work for justice is to work for peace.
(OCCUPIED PALESTINE) - “I consider the comparison between the Nazi atrocities and the Israeli crimes, despite the many differences, not only historically justified, but mainly politically necessary. As this is one of the important tools to prevent Israel from misusing the Nazi Judeocide as a free license to kill, to abuse, to dispossess and to expel the Palestinians.
Life moves on, grinding, sometimes nice and sometimes painful. We saw Israeli regime’s aggression on Syria which went unanswered for years and “Israel” continues to illegally occupy the Syrian Golan.
That was unanswered until Saturday morning when Syrian air defenses shot down an Israeli F-16 jet (paid for by US taxpayers) and crippled an F-15. This is shocking the establishment in the apartheid state and changing the rules of engagement.
It is also a message to the US which used its F-16s to bomb Syrians fighting the US backed terrorist group called ISIS. This comes on the heels of imminent final defeat of terrorist groups funded by the US (both in Iraq and Syria) which left only the US funded Kurds which are now fighting Turkish forces who are, like the US forces, are illegally inside Syria.
There is still the genocidal war on Yemen by Israel/US puppet regimes in the UAE in Riyad (who also arrested a Saudi women for criticizing normalization between the Kingdom and “Israel”).
The US-backed Egyptian dictator Sisi eliminated opposition and the Egyptian people are growing poorer every day while helping still suffocate Gaza to please the US/Israel. These and other dangerous geopolitics could spark wider instability and conflict across Western Asia (AKA “Middle East”).
Here in Palestine, the Indian prime minister visited Ramallah and said a few nice words to Abbas. By contrast when he visited Israeli leaders, he said much nicer words and most importantly did business deals that propped-up the Israeli apartheid regime. In parallel, Israel intensified its genocidal attacks on the Palestinian people.
Most Palestinians recognized another hero martyr killed by the colonizers and accused the Palestinian Authority of continuing to help the occupiers. Gaza is unlivable but even Jerusalem neighborhoods like Al-Eisawiya are besieged. And dozens of our friends languish in Israeli “jails”.
They treat anyone who resists colonization (most of them non-violent) as criminals and even worse than criminals (because criminals at least get legal rights).
Saturday, I gave a talk to a delegation of 23 internationals who participated in planting trees. I explained my optimism based on many factors: failure of monolithic states before, strength in diversity, weakening US and Israeli positions, war becoming obsolete, growing resistance etc. I admonished them to work for justice which is a way to peace.
The first thing is “speaking truth to power”. Then comes a) resistance in all its forms (including BDS and other acts of civil/popular resistance), b) building new models of life and coexistence (sharing, equality, justice, sustainability). Which brings us back to thinking globally and acting locally.
We have 8 international volunteers and several local ones working at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (palestinenature.org) and yesterday we were out in the field and then in the garden working away.
Stay Human
_________________________________________
Palestine | Education | History | Israel | Most Commented on
Articles for February 13, 2018 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.