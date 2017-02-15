SNc Channels:



Feb-13-2017 19:45 TweetFollow @OregonNews 41 Orphans From Aleppo Will Live in Jarablus The other six orphans will live with their relatives in Idlib.

The plight of the orphans reached those that could help the most.

Photo: IHH

(ISTANBUL, TR) - With the help of IHH (The Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief), 41 of the 47 orphans that caught the attention of the world after asking for help while they were stuck in their orphanage during the Aleppo siege, have moved from Idlib to Azez. The world knew of the orphans after their call for help. Turkey responded to the call and lend a helping hand. Following the evacuations from Aleppo, 41 orphans were settled at the temporary refugee centre that was established by IHH in Idlib. The orphans, whose needs were covered by IHH, were sent to Azez with the guidance of Turkey, IHH and AFAD teams. The orphans who are now staying at the temporary refugee centre will later go to Jarablus. Gratitude to the Turkish Nation and IHH Ten-year-old Yasmin, one of the orphans, said that "Life was very difficult while we were there, the planes attacked every day and targeted nearby places, we were very scared, we couldn't go outside and play, we only ate one meal a day." Yasmin, also thanked the people of Turkey and IHH for helping them and saving them from the bombs. Most of the orphans who do not have both parents will continue their lives in Jarablus with their accompanying companions. The other six orphans will live with their relatives in Idlib. Source: IHH International _________________________________________

