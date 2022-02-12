SNc Channels:



Feb-11-2022 12:23

4 Tips When Bringing New Hires Onboard

Create a company people love to work for.

Photo: fauxels, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Do you own a small or medium-sized business? Have you encountered challenges when bringing new hires on board in the past? Ideally, you want the process to be as smooth as possible as this benefits the new employee and the company, but this doesn’t happen without work, planning and organization. If you’re ready to improve the process, here are four tips to use when bringing new hires on board that will provide instant results. 1. Embrace HR Software If you were to only follow one tip, this would have to be it. Regardless of the company size or industry, embracing HR software will transform how you bring new hires onboard. Dedicated HR software can streamline all different aspects of the process, from hiring, to helping employees get settled in, and staying on top of employee relations. The faster you can find the ideal software and start using it, the easier the job will be. With such software, you can: Create an offer you can send to potential employees (the compensation package)

Sync payroll and benefits data for the employee - they may even be able to do it themselves

Produce charts and graphs that can help you to analyze data

Have information updated in real-time Employers can make the mistake of thinking their company isn’t big enough to warrant this kind of software, but again, it is useful for all sized businesses as is evident by the above-mentioned benefits. Building a strong foundation for your business shows employees the same attention to long term success that you want them to embrace. 2. Ensure the Lines of Communication are Open For new employees, there are often a lot of questions and perhaps some nerves when they first come on board. This is exactly why it's important to have all lines of communication open. Get your expectations on the table immediately. What do you expect of your employee? What does the employee expect of you/the company? The new hire needs to know they can come to you with any questions or concerns. This is how you make new hires feel welcome and prepared to step into their role. You may even want to check in on them regularly when they start, just to ensure they are settling in okay. 3. Set Them Up with Training Material and Support Documents Even for highly experienced new hires, there will still be a learning curve. You can’t expect new hires to come in and instantly understand how the company works, all the processes, and what’s expected of them. There are often terms and vocabulary regarding a particular industry that must be learned. This is why training materials and a support system need to be arranged ahead of time. You should provide the training materials to the new hire once the job offer has been accepted so they can prepare for their first day. 4. Give Them a Tour Finally, you want to arrange for a tour of the facility for their first day. Ideally, the HR representative will be the one doing the tour, and they need to be prepared to answer questions along the way. The fact is that when you take the time to prepare new hires and create a welcoming and seamless onboarding process, it will pay off in a big way. Use these tips to help you create a company people love to work for. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

