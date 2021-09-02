SNc Channels:



Feb-09-2021 13:59 TweetFollow @OregonNews Coldest Days of Winter May Lie Ahead How much snow will fall and where remains highly uncertain at this point.

(SALEM, Ore.) - The coldest temperatures of the winter are expected to drop southwestward into southwest Washington and northwest Oregon beginning Wednesday night. These frigid temps will likely persist through at least the weekend. Widespread high temperatures in the 30s to low 40s and low temperatures in the 20s appear likely. There is a 30-40% chance that this could result in the coldest high temperatures across the region since early February 2014 with high temperatures dropping into the 20s. In addition, strong east winds and cold wind chill values will develop near the mouth of the Columbia River Gorge and likely persist into next weekend. Finally, an approaching low pressure may spread precipitation into the region beginning late Wednesday into Thursday. There is a good chance that this precipitation will fall as a mixture of rain, freezing rain and snow across portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, but what type and how much will fall and where remains highly uncertain at this point. Additional rounds of precipitation that could fall as a mixture of rain, freezing rain and snow across portions of the area will be possible into the weekend. However, it's also likely the area will dry out while remaining cold. SALEM AREA: Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Light north wind.

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Light north wind. Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Snow level rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Light north northeast wind.

A 10 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Snow level rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Light north northeast wind. Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain after 10pm. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3500 feet after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

A slight chance of showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain after 10pm. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3500 feet after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Thursday: Rain. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 2500 feet. High near 38. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Rain. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 2500 feet. High near 38. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Thursday Night: Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow. Snow level 1000 feet lowering to 200 feet after midnight . Low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow. Snow level 1000 feet lowering to 200 feet after midnight . Low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Friday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 10am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 10am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Friday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Snow likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Saturday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Saturday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 400 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 400 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Sunday Night: Rain likely. Snow level 1700 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Please continue to monitor the forecast as details in the expected weather become more clear. Source: National Weather Service _________________________________________

