Coldest Days of Winter May Lie Ahead

Coldest Days of Winter May Lie AheadSalem-News.com
How much snow will fall and where remains highly uncertain at this point.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The coldest temperatures of the winter are expected to drop southwestward into southwest Washington and northwest Oregon beginning Wednesday night. These frigid temps will likely persist through at least the weekend.
Widespread high temperatures in the 30s to low 40s and low temperatures in the 20s appear likely. There is a 30-40% chance that this could result in the coldest high temperatures across the region since early February 2014 with high temperatures dropping into the 20s.
In addition, strong east winds and cold wind chill values will develop near the mouth of the Columbia River Gorge and likely persist into next weekend.
Finally, an approaching low pressure may spread precipitation into the region beginning late Wednesday into Thursday.
There is a good chance that this precipitation will fall as a mixture of rain, freezing rain and snow across portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, but what type and how much will fall and where remains highly uncertain at this point.
Additional rounds of precipitation that could fall as a mixture of rain, freezing rain and snow across portions of the area will be possible into the weekend. However, it's also likely the area will dry out while remaining cold.
SALEM AREA:
Please continue to monitor the forecast as details in the expected weather become more clear.
Source: National Weather Service
