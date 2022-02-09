Volunteers Wanted for Third Winter Beach Clean Up on February 12

|
Wednesday February 9, 2022
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Feb-07-2022 21:12TweetFollow @OregonNews
Volunteers Wanted for Third Winter Beach Clean Up on February 12Salem-News.com
Pick up trash at your favorite Lincoln County beach on Saturday the 12th, and enter to win great prizes!
(NEWPORT, Ore.) - Help clean up our local beaches this winter with the Newport Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, along with North Lincoln Sanitary Service, Thompson’s Sanitary Service and Lincoln County surf shops.
To participate, volunteers can use their own supplies or pick up bags and gloves at the following area surf shops:
As an additional incentive to keeping our local beaches clean, volunteers will also be entered to win monthly prizes donated by the surf shop partners and the Surfrider Foundation, as well as a grand prize 7’6” Lib Tech Pickup Stick Surfboard donated by 10 Barrel Brewing.
Volunteers are welcome to pick up trash at their favorite Lincoln County beach on Saturday the 12th and drop off their debris at any of the partner surf shops between 11am and 2pm. In doing so, you will receive a ticket to be entered to win the grand prize!
Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit environmental organization that works to protect and preserve the world’s oceans, waves, and beaches. The Newport Oregon Chapter protects our local beaches from Florence to Tillamook.
For more information on the Newport Oregon Chapter, see newport.surfrider.org.
Source: Surfrider Foundation
_________________________________________
Articles for February 7, 2022 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.