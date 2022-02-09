Volunteers Wanted for Third Winter Beach Clean Up on February 12

Pick up trash at your favorite Lincoln County beach on Saturday the 12th, and enter to win great prizes!



D River Wayside, Lincoln City, Oregon

Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com



(NEWPORT, Ore.) - Help clean up our local beaches this winter with the Newport Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, along with North Lincoln Sanitary Service, Thompson’s Sanitary Service and Lincoln County surf shops.

To participate, volunteers can use their own supplies or pick up bags and gloves at the following area surf shops:

Zuhg Life Surf Shop, 3219 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City

Pura Vida Surf Shop, 845 1st St., Otter Rock

South Beach Surf Shop, located in Aquarium Village at 3101 SE Ferryslip Rd #619, South Beach

Ossies Surf Shop, 4900 Oregon Coast Hwy, Newport

As an additional incentive to keeping our local beaches clean, volunteers will also be entered to win monthly prizes donated by the surf shop partners and the Surfrider Foundation, as well as a grand prize 7’6” Lib Tech Pickup Stick Surfboard donated by 10 Barrel Brewing.

Volunteers are welcome to pick up trash at their favorite Lincoln County beach on Saturday the 12th and drop off their debris at any of the partner surf shops between 11am and 2pm. In doing so, you will receive a ticket to be entered to win the grand prize!

Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit environmental organization that works to protect and preserve the world’s oceans, waves, and beaches. The Newport Oregon Chapter protects our local beaches from Florence to Tillamook.

For more information on the Newport Oregon Chapter, see newport.surfrider.org.

Source: Surfrider Foundation

