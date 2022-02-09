Wednesday February 9, 2022
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Feb-07-2022 21:12printcomments

Volunteers Wanted for Third Winter Beach Clean Up on February 12

Salem-News.com

Pick up trash at your favorite Lincoln County beach on Saturday the 12th, and enter to win great prizes!

Oregon coast
D River Wayside, Lincoln City, Oregon
Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(NEWPORT, Ore.) - Help clean up our local beaches this winter with the Newport Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, along with North Lincoln Sanitary Service, Thompson’s Sanitary Service and Lincoln County surf shops.

To participate, volunteers can use their own supplies or pick up bags and gloves at the following area surf shops:

  • Zuhg Life Surf Shop, 3219 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City
  • Pura Vida Surf Shop, 845 1st St., Otter Rock
  • South Beach Surf Shop, located in Aquarium Village at 3101 SE Ferryslip Rd #619, South Beach
  • Ossies Surf Shop, 4900 Oregon Coast Hwy, Newport

As an additional incentive to keeping our local beaches clean, volunteers will also be entered to win monthly prizes donated by the surf shop partners and the Surfrider Foundation, as well as a grand prize 7’6” Lib Tech Pickup Stick Surfboard donated by 10 Barrel Brewing.

Volunteers are welcome to pick up trash at their favorite Lincoln County beach on Saturday the 12th and drop off their debris at any of the partner surf shops between 11am and 2pm. In doing so, you will receive a ticket to be entered to win the grand prize!

Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit environmental organization that works to protect and preserve the world’s oceans, waves, and beaches. The Newport Oregon Chapter protects our local beaches from Florence to Tillamook.

For more information on the Newport Oregon Chapter, see newport.surfrider.org.

Source: Surfrider Foundation

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for February 7, 2022 | 		Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar

Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

AUCTIONS - APPRAISALS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

ONLINE SHOPPING

Special Occasion Dresses

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy