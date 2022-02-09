SNc Channels:



Feb-07-2022 21:46 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon Firefighter Austin Smith Memorial Service The memorial service is this Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul Rodeo grounds.

Firefighter Austin Smith, of St. Paul, Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) - On Thursday, February 3rd, the St. Paul Fire District as well as other mutual aid partners, responded to a reported barn fire at Champoeg Creek and McKay Rd. Upon arrival, fire was found located at the barn and firefighters began their operations. During firefighting efforts, an explosion occurred severely injuring Austin Smith, who was preparing for exterior defensive fire operations. Paramedics on scene gave immediate aid to Austin and he was transported to OHSU by Life Flight Helicopter. Firefighter Smith died as a result of his injuries. Memorial Service The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1 PM PST. The location will be at the St. Paul Rodeo grounds, 4174 Malo Ave NE, St Paul, OR 97137. An Oregon State Fire Marshal incident management team is assisting the St. Paul Fire District in planning the memorial. The memorial service is open to the public, but as this will be a full firefighter honor memorial service, we are expecting a large presence of first responders with many pieces of equipment. A procession is planned, and to assist with the coordination of first responders, if your agency is planning to attend, please complete the form at this link by end of day, Tuesday, February 8th. More details will be made available to first responders later this week. For additional information on the memorial, please follow the social media platform created to support the effort: facebook.com/Firefighter-Austin-Smith-Memorial-Service-105712598701464. Donations There are several options for donations. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the St. Paul Fire District or the GoFundMe account for family expenses is preferred: St. Paul Fire District

4233 Church Ave NE

P.O. Box 1

St. Paul, OR 97137

[www.stpaulfire.org]www.stpaulfire.org Firefighter Austin Smith family expenses GoFundMe page: https://tinyurl.com/2p8z2sy8 _________________________________________

