Feb-07-2019 21:59

Salem Cop One of The Mac Men Arrested for Burglary

Two men, including an off-duty Salem Police officer, have been charged with multiple felonies.

Seth Thomas Thayres and James Entrico Cardenas have been arrested on multiple felony charges.

Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced that 35-year-old James Entrico Cardenas and 31-year-old Seth Thomas Thayres appeared in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Cardenas is charged with two counts of aggravated theft in the first degree, four counts of burglary in the second degree and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Thayres is charged with one count of theft in the first degree and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. According to the probable cause affidavit, Seth Thayres is a police officer with the City of Salem, and has been for six years. This investigation started on February 1, 2019 when law enforcement responded to a business in the 500 block of Southeast Ash Street in Portland, Oregon and learned that video production equipment and computers, valued at more than $10,000 had been taken, according to court documents. Records state that on February 4, 2019, law enforcement responded to an office building in the 800 block of Southeast Belmont Street and learned that multiple businesses had been burglarized. One of the businesses, a digital production company, reported nearly $20,000 worth of property, mostly video production equipment and computers, had been stolen. On February 6, 2019, the digital production company located one of their stolen computers that been posted for sale online, according to court documents, according to the affidavit. Law enforcement was notified and detectives with the Portland Police Bureau's Detective Coordination Team arraigned a location with the seller online to purchase the computer, according to court documents. Law enforcement met with the seller from the online posting, according to court documents. During the investigation, the seller told law enforcement that he had purchased multiple computers from two individuals he called “The Mac Men.” Law enforcement determined that Cardenas and Thayres were “The Mac Men,” according to the affidavit. Cardenas and Thayres were arrested shortly after midnight on February 7, 2019 in the 9900 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Cardenas is scheduled to appear back in court on February 15, 2019; Thayres is scheduled to appear back in court on February 21, 2019. This remains an on-going criminal investigation and as such, no additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. The defendants in this case are innocent unless and until proven guilty. _________________________________________

