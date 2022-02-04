Survey Says: Salem is A Great Place For Seniors

Salem scored high for transportation, in particular



Photo by Ravi Patel, Unsplash





(SALEM, Ore.) - Salem, Oregon’s seniors are thriving, a recent analysis by Center 50+, the city’s senior citizen center, has found.

In a series of listening sessions and discussions, older locals were asked to share their thoughts on Salem’s support resources, housing, accessibility, and transportation.

Seniors “consistently noted connections to the community were the most significant thing they love about living in Salem, including its wide variety of educational, cultural, and social events”, said Mayor Chuck Bennet in the report’s introductory letter. Salem is "a great place to live and age".

Areas of concern

The analysis took into account the mental, emotional, and physical health of seniors over 60 years and how these areas are impacted by healthcare, mobility, housing, transport, accessibility, safety, social opportunities, employment, and volunteerism.

Rather than dealing with the challenges posed by all these topics, Center 50+, a smaller organization, consciously chose to focus on identifying and meeting the needs that grow out of a narrower range of concerns.

"Larger agencies are better suited to managing those bigger strategies," Daily-Blair said.

“Instead, Center 50+ intends to address more immediate needs through its daily programs and community outreach efforts”.

Supporting a growing elderly population

Salem officials intend to use the results of the survey to help improve support provided to Salem’s growing elderly population. Roughly 20% of Salem locals are aged 60+ — a figure set to increase 23% by 2030.

Salem scored high for transportation, in particular, largely due to the city’s LIFT, Shopper Shuttle, and Cherriots' Dial-a-Ride services.

Additionally, home modifications, for instance, can help seniors stay in their homes for longer.

By facilitating independent living, simple modifications (like portable ramps and grab bars) can be key to helping seniors thrive.

Salem’s broader network of senior support organizations (including over 40 agencies, nonprofits, faith communities, and local representatives) will also use the analysis to inform their next steps.

Ultimately, these organizations are committed to providing services and resources to help seniors stay healthy and independent in later life.

“The local assessment was very helpful and gave clarity to those areas where Center 50+ and its partners could provide the most benefit,” said Daily-Blair.

Wellness on Wheels mobile senior center

The Wellness on Wheels mobile senior center now delivers wellness services (including “fitness, nutrition, mobility and wellness programming, activities, lifelong learning instruction, social check-ins, and technology tutoring”) to local seniors. The WOW van was made possible thanks to various community sponsors.

Although Center 50+’s Age-friendly Community Action Plan was initially delayed due to the pandemic, it’s set to be implemented as soon as possible.

“The assessment is a fluid document that can change to meet needs as they arise”, commented Daily-Blair.

Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.

_________________________________________