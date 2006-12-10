|
Wednesday February 3, 2021
MISSING CHILD ALERT: Child Believed to Be in Danger [UPDATED]Salem-News.com
UPDATE -- SHENA HORTAN HAS BEEN FOUND
(SALEM, Ore.) - UPDATE -- OREGON DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES ANNOUNCES THAT SHENA HORTAN HAS BEEN FOUND
--------------------------- The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find 14-year old Shena Horton, who went missing with Kristopher Zion Kachel from Roseburg, Ore. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
ODHS is searching for her to assess her safety.
ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find her. If you have any information about the location of Shena or Kristopher Zion Kachel, please contact 911 or local law enforcement.
Name: Shena Horton
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Case #21-523
Anyone who suspects they have information about the location of Shena or Kristopher Zion Kachel’s location should call 911 or local law enforcement.
A small number of children and young adults may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety.
REPORT CHILD ABUSE:
Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.
Source: Oregon Department of Human Services
