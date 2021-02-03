Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected in Death of Father and Daughter

|
Wednesday February 3, 2021
|
|
Feb-02-2021 12:16
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected in Death of Father and DaughterSalem-News.com
Each year in the United States there are at least 430 accidental deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Yesterday morning about 10:46, a caller reported finding two people not breathing inside of a fifth wheel trailer at a property in the 5700 block of State Street, east of Salem. The caller said they went to the location after not hearing from the people since Saturday.
When deputies and crews from Marion County Fire District #1 arrived at the scene, both people inside of the trailer were pronounced deceased.
Due to the suspicious nature of the deaths, detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit were called to the scene.
Detectives believe the two deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning from a propane heater being used inside the trailer. Two animals, a dog and a cat, were also found dead inside.
The victims have been identified as 50-year old Richard Yaple, from Salem, and his daughter 17-year old Hannah Yaple, from Keizer.
According to the CDC, each year in the United States there are at least 430 accidental deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning. To help prevent these tragedies from occurring, we want to share some helpful safety tips:
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted during this response by Marion County Fire District #1, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Dog Control, and Marion County Public Works.
Source: Marion County Sheriff (Oregon)
_________________________________________
