$1000+ Reward Offered in Merrilee Cooley Homicide

Wednesday February 1, 2017
Feb-01-2017 10:35
$1000+ Reward Offered in Merrilee Cooley HomicideSalem-News.com
Cooley's car was found at the Miramonte Lodge Apartments on SE McLoughlin.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the homicide of Merrilee Cooley.
68-year-old Merrilee Bonnie Cooley of Johnson City was last seen by her family on December 26, 2016. Two days later she was reported missing to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
On January 5, 2017, the Milwaukie Police Department located Cooley's car, a black 2010 Kia Optima, in the parking lot of the Miramonte Lodge Apartments on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.
In the trunk officers discovered the body of Merrilee Cooley. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Cooley died of homicidal violence.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Information about any unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.
Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Submit an anonymous tip:
Text CRIMES (274637) - Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.
Visit www.tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app for the iPhone or Droid.
