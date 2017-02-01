$1000+ Reward Offered in Merrilee Cooley Homicide

Cooley's car was found at the Miramonte Lodge Apartments on SE McLoughlin.



Merrilee Cooley was a missing person until her body was discovered in the trunk of her car. Help solve this murder: Call 503-823-HELP (4357)



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the homicide of Merrilee Cooley.

68-year-old Merrilee Bonnie Cooley of Johnson City was last seen by her family on December 26, 2016. Two days later she was reported missing to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

On January 5, 2017, the Milwaukie Police Department located Cooley's car, a black 2010 Kia Optima, in the parking lot of the Miramonte Lodge Apartments on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.

In the trunk officers discovered the body of Merrilee Cooley. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Cooley died of homicidal violence.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about any unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Text CRIMES (274637) - Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.

Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

Visit www.tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app for the iPhone or Droid.

