Snake River Correctional Institution Reports In-custody Death

(ONTARIO, Ore.) - An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Dan Alan Beebe died on December 28, 2018. He was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI).

He passed away at a Boise area hospital. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.

Dan Alan Beebe entered DOC custody February 4, 2000 from Multnomah County. His earliest release date was September 2, 2019. He was 59 years old.

DOC takes all in-custody deaths seriously. The agency is responsible for the care and custody of 14,900 men and women who are incarcerated in the 14 institutions across the state. Next of kin has been notified.

SRCI is a multi-custody prison in Ontario that houses approximately 3,000 male inmates. SRCI has multiple special housing units including disciplinary segregation, intensive management, infirmary (with hospice) with 24-hour nursing care, and an administrative segregation unit.

SRCI participates in prison industries with Oregon Corrections Enterprises including a contact center, laundry, and sign shop. SRCI specializes in incentive housing, specialized housing, inmates with mental health/medical vulnerabilities, education and trades programs, cognitive and parenting programs, and institution work programs.

SRCI opened in 1991 and is the largest correctional institution in the state.

Source: Oregon DOC

