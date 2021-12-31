SNc Channels:



Dec-29-2021 11:21 TweetFollow @OregonNews Hit and Run Driver Arraigned for Killing 16-Year Old Deputies identified 26-year old Armando Rodarte Jr. of Salem as the driver of the Honda Civic.

(SALEM, Ore.) - A hit and run crash early Christmas morning killed a teen pedestrian in NE Salem. At just after 2:00 a.m. on December 25th, 2021, a 911 caller reported a pedestrian had been struck by a car on Lancaster Drive NE near Ward Drive NE in the unincorporated area of east Salem. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned a red Honda Civic had left the area at a high rate of speed. There was evidence that a victim had sustained serious injuries and likely did not survive the collision. However, the victim was missing from the scene. Investigators from the Marion County multi-agency Crash Team were called out to process the crash scene. Lancaster Drive was closed between Iberis Street NE and Hayesville Drive NE for four hours during the investigation. Over an hour later, at nearly 3:30 a.m., a caller reported a red Honda Civic with a deceased person inside several miles away near Wheatland Road NE and Brooklake Road NE, north of Keizer. Investigators were able to determine the deceased adult male inside was the pedestrian victim from the earlier crash. Through the investigation, deputies identified 26-year old Armando Rodarte Jr. of Salem as the driver of the Honda Civic. Deputies located Rodarte shortly after 6:00 a.m. walking on Devonshire Ct NE, in Salem, and were able to take him into custody without incident. He was lodged at the Marion County Jail. The victim has been identified as a 16-year old juvenile and the victim’s family has been notified. Armando Rodarte Jr. was arraigned Tuesday, 12/28/21, at the Marion County District Court Annex on the following charges: Count 1: ORS 163.118 MANSLAUGHTER IN THE FIRST DEGREE (A Felony)

Count 2: ORS 811.705 FAILURE TO PERFORM DUTIES OF A DRIVER TO INJURED PERSONS (C Felony)

Count 3: ORS 811.140 RECKLESS DRIVING (A Misdemeanor)

Count 4: ORS 166.085 ABUSE OF CORPSE IN THE SECOND DEGREE (C Felony) This is an ongoing investigation. 12/31/21 ROAD CLOSED FOR CRASH RECONSTRUCTION On 12-31-21 Marion County Sheriff's Office in cooperation with Marion County Public Works will be closing Lancaster Drive NE at Ward Drive NE for approximately three hours, beginning at 10:00am. This temporary closure is for the Marion County Traffic Safety Team--Crash Reconstruction Unit to conduct their investigation into the recent Hit-and-Run that occurred at this location. All northbound and southbound lanes of Lancaster Drive will be closed from the intersection of Ward Drive NE to 4452 Lancaster Drive NE (Cedar Village Assisted Living and Memory Care).

A detour will direct all southbound Lancaster Drive traffic at Hayesville Drive NE. Expect delays if traveling in the area and use alternate routes.

Pedestrian access through this area will be allowed intermittently as the investigation an/or equipment allows. If anyone has information about this incident, they are being asked to contact Detective Jessica Van Horn at 503-584-6211, by email jvanhorn@co.marion.or.us, or to submit a tip by texting keyword TIPMCSO and their tip to 847411. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by multiple agencies during this incident, including the Keizer Police Department, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Fire District #1, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Marion County Public Works, Salem Police Department, and the Willamette Valley Communications Center. Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office _________________________________________

